After Hope's Big Episode, Legacies Reveals A First Look At The Return Of Claire Holt's Rebekah Mikaelson

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legacies’ Season 4, Episode 4, “See You On The Other Side.” Read at your own risk!

Hope Mikaelson’s journey to becoming the Tribrid has been a long road , but Legacies finally made it happen. Now, with the powers of a vampire, wolf, and witch, Hope was quickly able to dispose of Malivore, though it came at the cost of killing the one person she’s usually trying to keep from dying: Landon. Hope saved the day, temporarily at least, because being forced to kill Landon combined with her newfound powers convinced her to become the biggest villain who the Salvatore school has seen yet. The students have their hands full dealing with Hope, but luckily, Rebekah Mikaelson is on the way.

Actress Claire Holt's arrival in Legacies is imminent , and The CW series dropped a small trailer showing Rebekah after her niece’s flip from good to bad. Check out the trailer for "I Thought You'd Be Happier To See Me” below, which teases a lot of destruction by Hope.

Legacies showed Alaric and Hope have a tense exchange in the final moments of the latest episode, so it’s no surprise she seemingly attacked him. The good news is that the trailer showed Josie and Lizzie in a couple of scenes that appear to be in a hospital, so I’m assuming Alaric isn’t dead yet. He is evidently down for the count, though, which may be why another seasoned character like Rebekah Mikaelson may have shown up at just the right time.

We know, based on the episode description for the upcoming Legacies episode, that Rebekah will try to get through to her niece and likely try to convince her not to continue down the dark path she’s chosen thus far. It’s hard to say how successful she’ll be, as Hope is certainly the most independent of the Salvatore school students and rarely does anything without coming to a conclusion on her own. Rebekah is a legend in The Vampire Diaries and Originals universe, but I’m not sure even she will get through to her headstrong niece.

Legacies is set on Hope Mikaelson being its next villain for at least one week, which isn’t an abnormal phenomenon. Dark Josie nearly destroyed the Salvatore school and killed some people as well. Josie got a pass and returned to her friends, and even her alter-ego has mellowed out over time to where she can emerge without wrecking things. It seems destined that Hope will eventually calm down and get a better hold on the immense power she holds, though I guess we could all be surprised in the coming weeks. The only thing I’ll refuse to believe at this point is that Landon is really dead because he’s just died too many times already for me not to be suspicious.

Legacies airs on The CW on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stick with the series to see Claire Holt’s big return, as well as what’s next for Hope after her Tribrid transformation.