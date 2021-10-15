Why Legacies' Latest Hope And Landon Drama May Have A Bummer Ending For Fans

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legacies' “You Have To Pick One This Time.” Read at your own risk!

Legacies' Season 4 premiere picked up on Season 3’s cliffhanger , which confirmed Malivore was inhabiting the body of his son Landon. The Salvatore students managed to subdue Malivore, but with Cleo as a hostage trapped in one of his alternate realities , the kids dove into his mind in an attempt to save her. During the episode, Alaric and Kaleb discovered the real Landon still alive but trapped within his father’s reality. The reveal set up the classic tease that Hope and Landon could once again be a happy couple, but some comments from actress Danielle Rose Russell indicate that fans could be in for a bummer ending to this latest drama.

Danielle Rose Russell spoke about the hypothetical of Hope defeating Malivore (which seems likely) and saving Landon once again. In an interview with TVLine , Russell confirmed that, even if the students beat Malivore, things may not be what they once were with Landon and Hope.

The theme of Hope and Landon is just complications. Right person, never the right time. That’s something that will carry through [these first four episodes], as well. I don’t think there’s a world where they could just go back to the way everything was before. It’s safe to say that there will be a readjustment period where they may have to discover parts of themselves outside of each other.

Did Legacies fans who wanted a happily-ever-after for Landon and Hope just feel that gut punch? It appears that Danielle Rose Russell is hinting that the two will need some soul-searching before becoming the dynamic duo they once were. If nothing else, that would be healthy for them, even if it ends in them going their separate ways. That seems doubtful to me at the moment, but who knows what’s ahead?

We know Landon mentioned in Season 3 that he disliked being the one Hope always had to save. Of course, I’m still somewhat confused on which parts of Season 3 were the real Landon and which parts were Malivore’s Landon , which Legacies cheekily nodded to in the Season 4 premiere. The good news is that there’s little mistaking which is which at the moment, though I’m sure some trickery can still happen given both characters look the same.

Luckily, it appears Malivore’s hold on Landon could come to an end before the end of Season 4, and Legacies could move on to other things. Escaping Malivore may be wishful thinking for the Salvatore school, but at least maybe he’ll find another way back to the real world without using Landon as a vessel? I certainly hope so because I’d so desperately love to see Landon save the day and finally get back with his friends.