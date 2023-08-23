After Legal Drama With Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley Reveals Where She Stands With Her Granddaughter

In the aftermath of Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January, members of her family became involved in a legal battle over her affairs. Her daughter, Riley Keough , and mother, Priscilla Presley, were specifically in conflict over the assets. Reports alleged that the situation became contentious, with Keough and Priscialla eventually becoming estranged. The two eventually settled their dispute and, in the end, Keough was named the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate. In the aftermath, there have been questions regarding the state of Priscilla’s relationship with her granddaughter, and she’s now speaking out about that.

Priscilla Presley’s life is being dramatized in a new eponymous film from filmmaker Sofia Coppola. While promoting the A24 drama, the pair sat down for a wide-ranging discussion, during which Presley discussed the biopic as well as aspects of her personal life. The conversation eventually shifted to the legal dispute she had with her granddaughter. While speaking to THR about the situation, the widow of the late Elvis Presley stated that there is no tension between her and the Daisy Jones & the Six lead. She also had some honest thoughts for those who distorted the truth:

Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing. In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.

After the two relatives settled the matter back in May, it was reported that Riley Keough felt relieved over resolving the matter. The actress herself spoke out earlier this month about dealing with “family chaos” in the wake of her mother’s passing. Keough had to reckon with the “business side” of her brood and, as she explained, a level of “clarity” had to be reached for everyone to see eye to eye. During that same chat, she also stated that “things with Grandma will be happy” and that “they have never not been happy.” Keough also referred to the matriarch as a “beautiful woman” and credited her for “creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland.”

That Memphis, Tennessee location was a major element in the $35 million trust lawsuit that was filed after Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Priscilla contested her daughter’s will , because she was reportedly leery of an amendment made in 2016. Said clause asserted that Riley Keough and her late brother Benjamin Keough (who died in 2020) be named co-trustees of the will. With that, they’d effectively replace Priscilla and Barry Siegel – Lisa Marie’s former business manager – in those roles. Per Presley’s suit, that condition was just “allegedly signed by Lisa Marie” and that the document also included a misspelling of Priscilla’s name.

Around the same time, the head of the Presley family spoke out on what would’ve been her daughter’s 55th birthday. She didn’t explicitly mention the suit at the time but conveyed her desire to “protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together.” It looks like that dream has become a reality since Priscilla reached an agreement with her granddaughter. As a result of that deal, the Zola alum now has control over all aspects of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, including Graceland.

It goes without saying that 2023 has seen a considerable number of changes for the Presley family. Though it would appear that at the very least Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are on firm footing with each other. One can only wish them and their relatives – the best as they continue to navigate their new normal.