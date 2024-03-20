Weeks After Initial Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Breakup Rumors, They’ve Reportedly Split, And An Insider Dropped Claims About Why It Happened

The past few weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind when it comes to the latest on Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. And that’s saying a lot given the coverage of the couple over the past year or so. In February, Jordan and Pippen were ensnared in breakup rumors and, at that time, it seemed their romance was done. It was about a week later, though, that Pippen confirmed they were still together . Now, it would seem that the pair have truly decided to part ways, and an insider dropped claims regarding why they made that decision.

A source is saying that 49-year-old Larsa Pippen is officially “done” with 33-year-old Marcus Jordan, who she dated for two years. When breakup reports swirled around them the first time, it was said that the split was partially due to Marcus’ father, Michael. ET ’s insider provided a much different reason this time around, however. If they’re to be believed, the end of the romance simply had to do with them being in two very different places in their lives right now:

Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show. She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life. … Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her.

Despite their alleged decision to pull the plug on their romance, there may be a chance that won’t cut off all ties, it seems. The source also notes that they ended the relationship on good terms. With that, it’s assumed that there’s a chance they could remain friends as time goes on. It’s worth mentioning that the two Traitors stars were notably friends before they became romantically involved.

The two were first linked in late 2022, at which point Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were spotted on a “double date” in Florida. They were seen together in public again when they attended a football game, where a fan screamed at “Larcus.” One broached about whether she was seeing the son of Air Jordan, Pippen – who was married to Scottie Pippen and shares four kids with him – denied that they were together. However, by early 2023, she confirmed the relationship, and Larsa even opened up about the moment she realized her feelings for Jordan .

Much was said about the couple’s relationship, with many making note of their age difference and the pair’s links to former Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (who’ve been feuding). Nevertheless, they continued their romance through the scrutiny, and it even seemed like wedding bells were in play for Marcus and Larsa . However, it was alleged last month that Larsa was rubbed the wrong way after Michael seemed to voice disapproval of the relationship last summer. ( Marcus eventually set the record straight , chalking it up to a joke on his dad’s part).

When addressing the split rumors, which coincided with the couple unfollowing each other on social media, the Real Housewives of Miami veteran explained that she and the (former) man needed to “take a beat.” She also expressed remorse for being “emotional and impulsive” and deleting photos of her boyfriend at the time.

As far as we can tell, the relationship truly seems to be over at this point. Neither Larsa Pippen nor Marcus Jordan has formally confirmed that, as of this writing, and it remains to be seen if they will.