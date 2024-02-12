Why Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Are Now At The Center Of Breakup Rumors

Much has been said about the relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen . The son and ex-wife of Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have made waves since they were first linked in 2022. By all accounts, it’s seemed that the two have been on solid ground as a couple and could even take that big matrimonial step. However, breakup rumors are now swirling around the pair. As for why that’s currently the case, one should take note of their recent activities on social media.

After going official with their relationship, the two lovers proceeded to openly post about each other on their respective social media accounts. Larsa Pippen, for her part, shared a number of screenshots of her 33-year-old beau on the interwebs and unfollowing him on the platform. However, as noted by Page Six , the reality TV veteran has now scrubbed her account of any photos of her man. And that’s not all. This past Sunday, Pippen shared a poll to her Instagram story, in which she posed the question “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Marcus Jordan also deleted photos of his girlfriend and unfollowed her on social media as well. As of this writing, reps for the two have yet to provide any comments on the state of their relationship. If the two truly have decided to part ways, then the split comes at a very interesting time.

The pair recently appeared on the second season of the hit reality competition series The Traitors (which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription ). That season has since concluded though, per Parade , the reunion has yet to be filmed. Said TV special could become somewhat awkward should the stars reunite with their fellow contestants as a broken-up couple.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were spotted on a “double date” in Florida in September 2022 and, sometime later, Pippen stated that they were simply friends. In November of that same year, they were spotted together amid a supposed date at a football game and were screamed at by a fan . By early 2023 though, the two began to become more open about their relationship, with Pippen even revealing the moment she realized her feelings for Jordan. And, in August 2023, reports surfaced that wedding bells could be in the picture for the couple.

Overall, reactions to their relationship have varied. A number of fans have been in their corner, while some have seemingly critiqued the romance, citing the age difference. Amid the criticisms, some have also cited their connections to the two feuding Bulls players. At one point, it seemed that Michael Jordan disapproved of the romance. However, Marcus later set the record straight , explaining that his father didn’t take issue with his relationship. Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen – who shares four kids with Larsa – has not publicly responded to his wife’s relationship with Marcus.

Via their Separation Anxiety podcast, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been candid about different aspects of their romance. Whether they choose to address their relationship status amid the breakup rumors remains to be seen.