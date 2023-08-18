Nobody Tell Michael Jordan, But Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan May Have Wedding Bells In Their Future

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sure turned some heads when they went public with their romantic relationship, but nobody was likely more surprised than Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen and Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan . The NBA legends have been embroiled in a feud at least since the 2020 release of The Last Dance docuseries, which may be a contributing factor in the GOAT’s apparent apprehension about the new Jordan/Pippen dynamic duo. Well, don’t look now, MJ, because if Marcus’ recent comments are to be believed, wedding bells might be fast approaching.

Rumblings of a relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen started back in September 2022, when they were seen out on what appeared to be a double-date. Less than a year later, it seems the couple might be planning on taking a huge step and tying the knot. Paparazzi found the couple leaving a West Hollywood restaurant on August 16, TMZ reports, and when Jordan was asked if a wedding might be coming soon, he smiled and said:

We're looking for a location.

When asked if the couple had set a date, Marcus Jordan reportedly said they had started the planning process. That’s a pretty big announcement from him and Larsa Pippen , who the trade reported was sporting a ring on the all-important finger (though it wasn’t clear if it was an official engagement ring). If the two are already looking for a wedding venue, the planning really must be in full swing, and it won’t be long before Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife is officially Michael Jordan’s daughter-in-law.

How His Airness feels about this is still a bit of a question mark. Marcus Jordan previously said that his parents were “at ease and comfortable” with the two of them dating; however, Michael Jordan seemed to dispute that in a one-word response to a question about his opinion of his son’s relationship. Following a dinner in Paris, the six-time NBA champ was asked if he approved of Larcus, to which he simply replied: “No.”

Still Marcus Jordan insisted that his dad was fine, and that MJ had even given his son a heads-up about what he’d said. In the end, the Chicago Bulls legend’s opinion doesn’t matter — as Marcus pointed out — but many fans have still found it strange to see the Jordan and Pippen names in the headlines in this new context.

Prior to the formation of this relationship, Scottie Pippen had been in the news criticizing the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, which in 2021 the Hall of Famer said “glorified Michael Jordan” while not giving enough praise to him and the rest of their teammates. This spring Pippen went so far as to say Jordan was “a horrible player.” His opinion on his ex-wife’s new man is unknown, but he may not be too concerned, since he’s been seen out with a mystery woman .