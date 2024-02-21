As Larsa Pippen Confirms She And Marcus Jordan Are Still Together, She Reveals One Regret She Has From The Breakup Rumors Brouhaha

A lot of eyes have been on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan as of late, as the couple recently found themselves at the center of breakup rumors . Shortly after that chatter began, it was reported that they had officially decided to part ways, though a Valentine’s Day outing suggested they might still be an item. Now, we officially have confirmation that the two are still together, and that comes directly from Pippen herself. However, the Real Housewives of Miami alum still has one regret from the entire breakup brouhaha.

Larsa Pippen (49) was a guest on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast , which is co-hosted by fellow Bravo alums Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamara Judge. During the conversation, Pippen got candid about the state of her relationship with Marcus Jordan (33), not only confirming that they’re together but also shooting down the claim that the “breakup” was faked. So that still leaves the question of what actually happened between the two. Well, as Pippen explained, she and her beau just needed some time for contemplation:

We never broke up, by the way, you guys. We didn’t break up. We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship… What’s gonna happen in the future? Because it was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together, and then I feel like this was the point of like, either we’re going to be together and like, get engaged and start working towards the next phase. Or we’re gonna break up. It’s like that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.

The breakup speculation was initiated after the pair deleted images of each other from their respective social media accounts and unfollowed each other. Additionally, the RHOM veteran also shared a post to her Instagram story in which she pondered whether friends should unfollow one’s ex following a split. The mother of four admitted that she and her man went through a period of “not seeing eye to eye” and not being in a “great place” within their relationship. Despite all of that, she now says that she regrets what she did on her accounts during that stretch of time:

I feel like I was very emotional, you guys, and it wasn’t one thing. I can’t say it was one thing, like something really bad that happened. … It was like a month of us not seeing eye to eye, a month of us just like not being in a great place and me kind of talking to him about like, you know, ‘What does this relationship entail?’ It wasn’t like we broke up. And I wish I didn’t delete those photos, and I didn’t even archive them, you guys. I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. … I was just emotional and impulsive, I guess, yeah. I’m a Cancer, so I’m like an emotional person.

Larsa Pippen’s “emotional” nature was what insiders claimed played into her alleged split from Marcus Jordan. When reports surfaced, it was claimed that Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, played into the breakup due to a situation that occurred in the summer of 2023. At that time, Michael seemingly voiced disapproval of his son’s romance, though Marcus later set the record straight , stating that his dad was only joking. Though sources more recently declared that Pippen was “mortified” by the matter and that those feelings contributed to the rumored breakup.

Later in the conversation, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen also acknowledged just how much the public seems “invested” in her latest relationship. At this point, a number of people – fans and celebrities alike – have weighed in. They’ve also faced their share of critiques and more recently, a comedian even made a joke at Larcus’ expense during a show they attended.