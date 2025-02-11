Looks Like The Night Agent Season 3 Will Be Heading To Netflix Way Faster Than Last Time, And I Am Officially Pumped

Just a few weeks ago, The Night Agent returned for its second season amid the 2025 TV schedule, much to the delight of the show’s avid viewers The series has quite the following and arguably stands as one of the best shows on Netflix right now. Fans had to wait quite a bit for the latest episodes, given the first season debuted back in March 2023. Some may wonder when the second season will arrive and, like me, you’ll probably be psyched to know that it’ll be here faster the next time around.

The Night Agent received an early Season 3 renewal back in October 2024. While that news was exciting at the time, it didn’t necessarily guarantee that it would arrive right away. Well, we now have proof that would seem to indicate that there won’t be a massive hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3. The new episodes are in production right now, as confirmed by a video shared on Netflix’s Instagram. In the clip, lead actor Gabriel Basso reveals that filming is taking place in Istanbul and, by the looks of it, the crew is having a good time:

As noted in the video, “the energy’s good” on the set of the Shawn Ryan-created show, which could bode well for production. I’d imagine that a cast and crew really needs to keep its spirits up when they’re filming an action-heavy production like this one. I’m also digging the location that’s been chosen for inclusion in Season 3. Istanbul is an awesome city, and I can’t help but wonder what kind of adventures Peter Sutherland will find himself in while he’s in the Turkish city.

Despite all of that, it’s not totally clear as to when the third season will actually be released. Production on Season 2 began around this time last year in February 2024, before it wrapped in June of that year. (Around that time Gabriel Basso shared some sweet views of New York, too.) With that information in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if Season 3 were to arrive very early in 2026. That’s still a bit of a wait, but it’s certainly not the near-two-year hiatus fans had to sit through after Season 1.

It’s not surprising that Netflix subscription holders will likely receive The Night Agent Season 3 earlier than the second season. The show broke major records in 2023, ultimately becoming the ninth most-streamed series of all time on the aforementioned platform. And, if that wasn’t impressive enough, the show managed to accomplish after only its third week of availability. The show has more recently been trending high on the streamer, though I was shook when it was knocked out of No. 1 on the Top 10 list (due to Monday Night Raw’s live viewership advantage).

You can’t keep the show down, though, as it’s currently at No. 5 on the trending list. Thus far, Gabriel Basso and co. have expressed their excitement for Season 3. While speaking with CinemaBlend, Basso even pitched Nepal as a future location for the series, and I like that choice. Plot details are (unsurprisingly) being kept under wraps for the moment, but at least one cool detail has been divulged. Fola Evans-Akingbola is returning full time as Chelsea Arrington, who was introduced during the first season.

The wait for new episodes of The Night Agent may be tough, but at the very least, fans have the comfort of knowing that they’re currently being filmed. Hopefully, the shoot progresses without any issues, too. In the meantime, head over to Netflix and stream the first two seasons now.