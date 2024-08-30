After Former Chicago P.D. Co-Stars Reunited In Europe, Can We Get Tracy Spiridakos On FBI: International With Jesse Lee Soffer?

Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos shared a lot of screentime over their mutual years on Chicago P.D., when their characters went from partners to friends to spouses. While the good ship Upstead didn't get a happy ending after Halstead's abrupt departure from the Windy City in Season 10 and showrunner Gwen Sigan's explanation for why he didn't return for Upton's exit at the close of Season 11, the two former co-stars recently shared some pics while hanging out together in Europe, which made me ask one question immediately: what about FBI: International?

The Chicago P.D. Co-Stars Reunite

Soffer – who returns to primetime in the 2024 TV schedule as star of CBS' FBI: International – has been overseas to film his new show, which is based out of Budapest. In the photos that he shared on Instagram, he visited Spain and spent some time with Spiridakos. Take a look:

They're definitely not in Chicago anymore! Tracy Spiridakos also took to Instagram to document the trip to Lisbon, posting the same picture as her former on-screen P.D. partner as well as a series of different photos. Check them out:

Talk about a change from filming in Chicago summer heat at this time of year! There's no reason to believe that Tracy Spiridakos visited Spain for any reason other than a vacation, but the upcoming premiere of FBI: International as Jesse Lee Soffer's first lead role since leaving Chicago P.D. makes me wonder what it would look like to have the co-stars back on screen together.

What About FBI: International?

If they did reunite on screen for FBI: International, it wouldn't be an Upstead reunion. Details are still relatively scarce about his new character at the time of writing, but Soffer will be playing a different character than Jay Halstead despite International and Chicago P.D. existing in the same nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe.

He's hardly alone in that, as FBI's Jeremy Sisto and Alana de la Garza as well as FBI: Most Wanted's Dylan McDermott all played characters in NBC's Law & Order franchise before moving over to CBS. It is funny to consider the idea of Spiridakos visiting FBI: International as Upton while Soffer is playing a new character, though!

After all, Hailey Upton is the sole connection between the FBIs on CBS and One Chicago/Law & Order on NBC after she partnered with OA on FBI back in Season 2. That crossover was actually intended to be the first of multiple episodes with Tracy Spiridakos on FBI before COVID-19 shutdowns changed that plan. Plus, Chicago P.D. didn't establish what Upton would be up to after leaving the Windy City. Perhaps joining the FBI?

Okay, probably not, but I do think it would be fun to see Spiridakos turn up on FBI: International now that Soffer is going to be part of the Fly Team. If Jeremy Sisto and Alana de la Garza could co-star on Law & Order together before co-starring on FBI in different roles, why not Soffer and Spiridakos on International after Chicago P.D.? All bets seem to be off in the Wolf Entertainment TV universe.

For now, viewers can officially count on see Jesse Lee Soffer's FBI: International debut after the show returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. If you want to revisit Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos' Upstead days, you can find all of their mutual seasons of Chicago P.D. streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.