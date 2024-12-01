After Netflix's Arcane, I'd Love To See Ratchet And Clank And 6 Other Video Game Franchises Adapted Into Animated Series

It’s taken a while, but I think it’s finally safe to say that we’ve reached an era in which video games are receiving fitting adaptations in other forms of media. The League of Legends series Arcane is a testament to that. One of the best shows on Netflix , it’s a shining example of what can be done when a team has a masterful creative vision. Alas, the show just ended after its second season and, while that makes me sad, I’m already thinking that Ratchet & Clank and some other franchises should be made into animated series.

There are currently more than a few upcoming video game adaptations on the board, and they’re in various stages of development. Updates on some of them have been few and far between, which is the case for the Assassin’s Creed and Gears of War animated series that have been gestating at Netflix. Amid the hype surrounding Arcane Season 2 , now feels like a perfect time to discuss some other IPs that deserve love on the small screen. So let’s do just that.

Ratchet & Clank

Back in 2013, a Ratchet & Clank film was reported to be in the works, and that feature finally hit cinemas in 2016. Ultimately, it was critically panned but, regardless of how it might’ve been received, I’ve always been of the impression that Insomniac’s signature Playstation franchise needs the small-screen treatment. The acclaimed game series has always channeled the explosive action, quirky humor, cosmic chaos and sheer heart associated with some of the best Saturday morning cartoons of all time.

It’d be amazing to follow the eponymous protagonists through a TV show. A streaming service could be a solid place for such a production, but I wouldn’t mind a children’s network picking it up and airing episodes weekly. While I may sound like something of an old-timer in that regard, I’ll fully accept that since I’ve been hoping for Ratchet and Clank to be TV stars since their debuts in 2002. A number of Playstation games are still in need of adaptations , and the weapon-wielding Lombax and his robotic friend are prime candidates.

Red Dead

The golden age of Westerns has long since passed, but Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has been doing an effective job of reinvigorating the genre over the past several years. And, on the video game front, Amazon Prime Video’s widely acclaimed Fallout series further proved that audiences have a hankering for cowboy-esque characters facing mounds of danger and drama. So why not bring an animated version of Rockstar Games’ Red Dead to the small screen?

For the uninitiated, the fan-favorite games are set against the backdrop of the American Old West and follow protagonists like John Marston or Arthur Morgan. Those characters are usually either bounty hunters or outlaws and find themselves in dicey situations because of their statuses. The more recent open-world entries in the saga are immersive, and it would be exciting to see that scope in an animated series. A talented group of writers – and a talented cast – could also humanize murky characters similar to those in the games.

Sly Cooper

I was very much looking forward to the animated Sly Cooper film that was announced a decade ago, and it was disappointing when it was essentially put on ice due to the failure of the Ratchet & Clank movie. A TV show based on one of Sucker Punch’s signature IPs was also put into development sometime later but, as of this writing, it’s been years since further updates on that project have been shared.

Sly, a master thief of a raccoon along with his two allies – hacker turtle Bentley and lovable hippo Murray – and the rest of the anthropomorphic characters in their orbit feel tailor made for TV. A cartoon, set within the continuity of the games or in a new timeline, could focus on the Cooper Gang as they pull off heists while evading criminal masterminds and persistent police inspector Carmelita Fox. The fun, madcap vibes of the games and their sleekly animated cutscenes are proof enough that Sly needs a small-screen adaptation.

Metal Gear

Few video game franchises have managed to permeate pop culture in the way that the Konami-birthed Metal Gear has. So it’s utterly surprising that it has yet to be adapted into either a film or a TV show. An attempt has been made at the latter and, as of right now, a script is supposedly still being written . However, this franchise would be a great fit for the small screen, especially since the medium would give fans enough time to spend with the series’ compelling characters, especially the one and only Solid Snake.

If an animated Metal Gear show happens, franchise creator Hideo Kojima would need to be involved, though. It would be an understatement to say that he’s a gifted storyteller and could bring those skills to the project and signify a sense of creative continuity. (A similar approach seemed to work well for HBO’s The Last of Us, which had franchise creator Neil Druckmann on board as a showrunner.) Truthfully, we’ve seen military-based shows, but MG could surpass those with action and a story infused with sharp social and political commentary.

Dead Space

Horror and science fiction meet in a big way in Dead Space – the acclaimed game series that began in 2008. Developed by the now-defunct Visceral Games, the original game focuses on an engineer named Isaac Clarke, who (along with a handful of others) contends with psychosis and horrifying monsters called Necromorphs on a mining spaceship. It’s a story that’s enough to send chills down your spine. However, it’s the narrative that may have some questioning whether this could work as a TV show.

Yes, the story seems somewhat cut and dry and might work better as a movie Also, a couple of animated films have been produced and released over the last several years. Still, this franchise has never had an ongoing series. With the right writers, the narrative could be expanded in interesting ways to make that. Three main games means there could theoretically be three seasons worth of material. A franchise as great as this one deserves an ongoing show and, in our current landscape, it wouldn’t hurt to have a quality horror/sci-fi show in the mix.

Metroid

When it comes to Nintendo’s publishing efforts, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong Country are among the titles that probably come to mind to much of the general public. One certainly can’t forget the gaming staple that is Metroid, though. Avid players have followed soldier-turned-bounty hunter Samus Aran through a myriad of adventures throughout the far reaches of space. Considering how exciting her exploits are, it’s honestly surprising that this is still a classic video game in need of an adaptation .

There was a Metroid show – with a genderbent Samus – discussed back in the 1980s though, ultimately, only concept art was produced before the franchise was scrapped. I know Nintendo is busy on the feature film front with the Super Mario Bros. franchise, but I’d love to see the company do something with Samus. An animated series based on this property could be a lot of fun and, honestly, anime may be the best route to proceed with it. The chances of something like this coming to fruition could be slim, but it’s certainly fun to think about.

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch truly lived up to its name when it hit the gaming community with Ghosts of Tsushima back in 2020. This sprawling epic centers on samurai Jin Sakai, who fights with morality and opponents while seeking to defend the titular island during the first Mongolian invasion. Simply put, this beautiful game features impeccable storytelling, layered characters, intense action and a strong appreciation for Japanese culture. It’s honestly not hard to understand why GoT has received so much praise up to this point.

I’d say that this is one game that could absolutely serve as the basis of an entertaining TV show. Some may wonder if it’s truly necessary, especially since we now live in a world where FX’s Emmy-winning series Shōgun exists. However, I think there are enough narrative differences to justify a reimagined version of SP’s incredible period piece. This particular IP feels like it’s made for anime, and I smile when imagining just how beautiful-looking the production could be. Let’s hope that this potential adaptation comes to fruition some day.

To be totally honest, there are countless video games that would make for excellent animated projects, yet I truly felt the need to shout out the specific titles above. Just how long this upward swing in game adaptations continues is hard to say, at this point. Nevertheless, I’m optimistic that at least a couple of them end up becoming beautifully animated, written and acted TV series. Here’s hoping that they happen and join the ranks of quality offerings like The Cuphead Show, Castlevania and of course, Arcane.