Does Outlander's Claire Actually Have 'Power' After Saving That Baby? I’m Surprised Caitríona Balfe And The Showrunner Have Very Different Ideas
She's La Dame Blanche and don't you forget it!
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Well, Sassenachs, we are only three weeks into Outlander Season 8 on the 2026 TV schedule, and already we’ve had a huge found-family revelation, a totally senseless but appropriately old-timey death, and a(nother) magical resurrection. If nothing else, we can 100% say that the traumas of the final season are also expounding on some of the show’s remaining questions, and now fans are wondering about Claire and her apparent ability to bring folks back from the dead with non-medical methods. I was quite surprised that star Caitríona Balfe and the showrunner have differing ideas on whether or not Mrs. Fraser actually has “power.”
What Caitríona Balfe And Outlander’s Showrunner Said About Claire And Her Healing Powers
I have to admit, with the very vague thread that’s been sparsely woven throughout seven previous seasons of Outlander, I hadn’t really given much thought to Claire having literal magic at her disposal, beyond what she can already wondrously do when it comes to time travel to and from the 1700s. However, the final season has now made it very clear that medical doctor Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser has some kind of access to supernatural healing ability, with Season 8, Episode 3 seeing her save a newborn babe from the clutches of the grim reaper.
I’m like many fans and am still trying to wrap my head around what that means for the rest of the Fraser family and friends as this sweeping romantic adventure comes to a close, but I was still shocked to see that lead Caitríona Balfe and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts have such different thoughts on Claire and her healing capacity. When speaking with TVLine about it, Balfe said:Article continues below
The friendly favor-giving star also noted that she, in real life, feels that some folks can “have a very strong connection to their ability to transfer energy,” which is why she likes to believe that it’s possible for Claire, especially because:
Exactly! Why assume Claire doesn’t have any control over her La Dame Blanche talents (Going back to Season 2 for that reference!) when her being able to call upon it in dire times of need is much more fun? Roberts also explained his position, and said:
Cool. Then I will decide that Claire is, by the time the credits roll for the final time, able to control this gift enough that she can save Jamie and that they will live together in eternal supernatural happiness on some other plane of existence. There. How’s that as an alternate ending?
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Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
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