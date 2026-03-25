Does Outlander's Claire Actually Have 'Power' After Saving That Baby? I’m Surprised Caitríona Balfe And The Showrunner Have Very Different Ideas

Well, Sassenachs, we are only three weeks into Outlander Season 8 on the 2026 TV schedule, and already we’ve had a huge found-family revelation, a totally senseless but appropriately old-timey death, and a(nother) magical resurrection. If nothing else, we can 100% say that the traumas of the final season are also expounding on some of the show’s remaining questions, and now fans are wondering about Claire and her apparent ability to bring folks back from the dead with non-medical methods. I was quite surprised that star Caitríona Balfe and the showrunner have differing ideas on whether or not Mrs. Fraser actually has “power.”

What Caitríona Balfe And Outlander’s Showrunner Said About Claire And Her Healing Powers

I have to admit, with the very vague thread that’s been sparsely woven throughout seven previous seasons of Outlander, I hadn’t really given much thought to Claire having literal magic at her disposal, beyond what she can already wondrously do when it comes to time travel to and from the 1700s. However, the final season has now made it very clear that medical doctor Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser has some kind of access to supernatural healing ability, with Season 8, Episode 3 seeing her save a newborn babe from the clutches of the grim reaper.

I’m like many fans and am still trying to wrap my head around what that means for the rest of the Fraser family and friends as this sweeping romantic adventure comes to a close, but I was still shocked to see that lead Caitríona Balfe and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts have such different thoughts on Claire and her healing capacity. When speaking with TVLine about it, Balfe said:

Article continues below

It was very hard for us to get a consensus, because obviously, I had my feelings about what Claire has, in terms of powers, and the writers had theirs. [Roberts felt] that it just sort of happens to her, that it's not something that she can control in any way, and he was quite adamant that that was the case. What I like to think is that Claire has power. So I, personally, would have liked her to have had a little bit more engagement with it rather than it just be a thing that happened to her.

The friendly favor-giving star also noted that she, in real life, feels that some folks can “have a very strong connection to their ability to transfer energy,” which is why she likes to believe that it’s possible for Claire, especially because:

She can fucking time travel, for God's sake!

Exactly! Why assume Claire doesn’t have any control over her La Dame Blanche talents (Going back to Season 2 for that reference!) when her being able to call upon it in dire times of need is much more fun? Roberts also explained his position, and said:

My take is that maybe Claire's a conduit. If you're not in control of something and you don't know how to use it, then maybe you're just the conduit to bring it out. That's the way, in the story, for me, it plays out. Does [what happens] speak to magic? A higher power? The bigger universe? The Big Bang? I don't know. That's for you to decide.

Cool. Then I will decide that Claire is, by the time the credits roll for the final time, able to control this gift enough that she can save Jamie and that they will live together in eternal supernatural happiness on some other plane of existence. There. How’s that as an alternate ending?