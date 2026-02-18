That Time Outlander's Caitríona Balfe Made Others Suspect She Had 'Diarrhea' As A Friendly Favor To Sam Heughan

Outlander Season 8 is fast approaching on the 2026 TV schedule, and while fans have always loved things like the drama’s romantic sexy scenes, incredibly revelatory opening credits, and the very real chemistry between stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, something they also adore is knowing that the duo are real life friends. They’ve talked about their sibling-like bond many times over the years, but now the Belfast star has opened up about one time when she actually let others think she had diarrhea to help her pal out on set.

What Caitríona Balfe Said About Letting Others Think She Had Diarrhea To Help Sam Heughan While Filming Outlander

Anyone who’s been blessed to have at least one really good friend will likely agree that they would do pretty much anything for them, and vice versa. Well, the cast and crew of Outlander became a tight-knit bunch after filming in Scotland for over a decade, with leads Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan being such “firm friends” that they praise each other’s accomplishments away from the time travel romance and have even openly argued over Balfe’s pet peeve about Heughan.

Something else that they’ve done is support each other during the frequently grueling and incredibly time-consuming shoots, with The Couple Next Door star saying the show’s success is because of their “equal energy and input.” However, it now kinda sounds like Balfe may have put at least a teensy bit more into their camaraderie. After saying that their friendship was “probably one of the things I’m the proudest of from the whole show,” she told Vogue that she once let their colleagues assume she had some digestive troubles to help her pal out. As she told it, while being interviewed alongside her co-star:

One time I really took one for the team. You got a message that upset you on set, and I jumped up and yelled, ‘I have to go to the toilet!’ Everyone was like, ‘Does she have diarrhea?’ I let everyone think I had that for you.

Wow. This might seem like a small task, but I think it really can be classified as her taking “one for the team” when it comes to helping a friend out. I mean, no one wants to have diarrhea, but it might be even worse for other people to know/think you have it, right? But, she realized at that moment that her friend needed some time to process something. So instead of putting his business in the street and letting everyone know that he was upset, she put the idea of her intestinal fortitude on the line to plead for a sudden potty break.

Though he responded to her confession with a somewhat glib-sounding “Did you? So nice!” he did admit to how much he’d felt that his co-star would “protect” him as they worked on the series, and said:

We were in the show for over a decade. Whether it was on set or off set, we both went through stuff in our personal lives. Caitríona would instantly know if there was something going on. In those moments, she was there for me and would protect me in some ways, way more than she needed to… like an older sister.

Balfe letting everyone think she needed an emergency poop evacuation does give big sis energy, doesn’t it? I love this friendship for them, and I’m sure that if Heughan ever returns this type of favor, neither of them will shy away from talking about it.