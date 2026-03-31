After Outlander Broke Ratings Records, Caitriona Balfe Addressed Claire’s ‘Seething Hatred’ In Season 8

Believe it or not, Outlander is nearly halfway through the eighth and final season in the 2026 TV schedule. Claire and Jamie are dealing with the added complications of Frank’s book foretelling Jamie’s death during a Revolutionary War battle. But even before he has to take up arms again, the pair has had to process the worst kind of news they got about their daughter while also welcoming Fanny into the family. It was a grim way to start the season, with Claire feeling what Caitriona Balfe described as “seething hatred." That said, it also helped Outlander break its own ratings record.

(Image credit: Starz)

Outlander’s New Viewership Record On Starz

The final weeks of the very last Droughtlander were filled with teases of the executive producer penning multiple endings and the possible deaths of fan favorites, and the result was the season premiere delivering the largest viewership of an episode of Outlander in four years.

Starz confirmed that the premiere attracted nearly three million viewers across platforms, marking a four-year series high and getting the final season off to an extremely strong start. That number was also enough to elevate Outlander to ranking as the #1 scripted cable program for that week.

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It remains to be seen how many people keep tuning in for the full ten-episode final season, but the millions of viewers for the premiere indicates that a hiatus lasting more than a full year wasn’t enough to deter fans from coming back. Then again, this wasn’t Outlander’s longest drought over the twelve years since it premiered. That dubious honor goes to the break between Seasons 5 and 6, which lasted just under two years in the wake of COVID production complications.

So, the show got off to an excellent start in 2026… although Claire herself didn’t, and Caitriona Balfe opened up about her game-changing first move in the premiere.

(Image credit: Starz Media)

Claire Acted On Her Hatred (And It Made So Much Sense)

Season 8 wasted no time in establishing that Claire and Jamie weren’t just sitting idly on the discovery that their daughter Faith may have survived after all, but took action in the wake of the Season 7 finale revelation from Fanny. While it’s still not clear how Faith could have survived what seemed like her very definitive death as an infant in Season 2, the Frasers encountered a man who recounted how he’d met Faith as well as her two daughters, who fans know as Jane and Fanny.

Unfortunately, that man turned out to be one of the more disgusting characters of the series to date, and that’s saying something for a show that has featured villains like the terrifying Black Jack Randall and the pirate Stephen Bonnet. Not knowing that he was addressing her parents, the man recounted how he murdered Faith by throwing her overboard a ship when he captured the vessel carrying her, her husband, and her two daughters. He assaulted Jane, and only spared Fanny the same horrific treatment because she was too small at the time.

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And Claire has kept calm and carried on through a lot over the years on Outlander, but this was too much for her. To the shock of the man, his crony, and even Jamie, she drew a knife and stabbed him in the back, killing him for what he’d done to her daughter and granddaughters. When I spoke with Caitriona Balfe ahead of Season 8, I had to know: what was it like for her to revisit the Faith storyline in this way, after that story had seemed quite finished back in Season 2? She explained:

Look, you never get over the loss of a child. It’s so funny – whenever you've played scenes, whenever you've gone through storylines, they still stay within you. They're like a memory that you have created and you've experienced. It was quite interesting how that memory of the grief was still there and quite easily accessible. But it's such a painful kind of storyline, and to think that for Claire and Jamie, their child had a life that they missed out on, I think, is such a heartbreaking thing.

The two may not have been perfect characters from start to finish on Outlander, but they can hardly be blamed if the story is true that Master Raymond somehow hid that Faith survived birth. Claire was dealing with the traumatic loss of her daughter and the arrest of her husband, while Jamie was paying the price for deciding to duel Black Jack. Master Raymond seemingly took advantage of them in their most desperate time… unless there’s more to the story than we know so far. Balfe went on:

Claire does something very, very shocking when she hears some of the revelations about Faith's potential journey. That part was shocking to me to read. I was like, 'Oh, okay, we're doing this.' But it was really heartbreaking to just watch Claire and Jamie have to relive that, and have to go through those realizations.

For as shocked as fans may have been when watching Claire commit murder, Caitriona Balfe was shocked as well while reading it. Still, the man gleefully recounting all the awful things he’d done to her family was bad enough that I was half expecting Jamie to snap before his wife did. Balfe sees where her character was coming from:

I totally understand. I mean, I can't say I condone it, especially with, ‘What's that Hippocratic Oath, Claire? You know, do no harm.’ But I just think, where she's at, and that absolute anger and seething hatred of this person and what he's saying, I think she just reacted.

Even Claire has her limits, and killing that man may well have been the catharsis that she needed to start building a life for Fanny in Fraser’s Ridge. She didn’t have to worry that the man would be coming for them, and she could focus on the good of having her granddaughter in her life rather than the bad of what happened to Faith and Jane.

(Image credit: Starz)

What's Next For The Frasers?

So, Outlander’s eighth season got off to a very intense start in March, and plenty of people tuned in to see it. While I don’t doubt that Claire still has plenty of “hatred” in her for what she’s endured over the years, she may have gotten about as much closure as she possibly can after the death of the man who killed Faith and kidnapped her daughters.

Plus, the return of Buck in Episode 4 seemingly wrapped up the loose end of Rob Cameron, so the extended Fraser family can at least cross Rob off of their list of things to worry about as the Battle of King’s Mountain approaches to decide Jamie’s fate. Interestingly, Buck's return happened while Roger and Brianna actually weren’t present at Fraser’s Ridge, with Bree in Savannah to connect with her half-brother. For his part, William is getting closer to connecting in an entirely different way with Amaranthus, with the actors hyping their “enemies to lovers” romance in Season 8.

The siege of Savannah seems to be imminent as well, which could mean viewers finally get an explanation for the trailer showing some troubling clips of Fergus and his sons in a fire, as well as a sobbing Marsali. I’m still hoping for a twist that doesn’t wreck that branch of the Fraser family, however. All bets are off now that the end is approaching, and at least one character’s survival has never felt more uncertain. After all, Outlander still has to address that Ghost Jamie clue from the pilot all those years ago, right?

For now, you can keep finding new episodes on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz, and/or via the STARZ App, and all Starz streaming and on-demand viewing platforms. Who knows? Perhaps Outlander can break another one of its own viewership records before the final credits roll.