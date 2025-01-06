‘It’s My Turn!’ Shannon Sharpe Seemed To Drop A Skip Bayless Reference Amidst All The FS1 Drama, And The Internet Is Living For The Pettiness

There’s been a lot of behind the scenes drama over at FS1 the past few years, but none of it has been as loud or as messy as what’s going on right now. A former hairstylist at Fox Sports dropped a 42 page lawsuit accusing the network, an executive and multiple on-air hosts of a variety of misbehavior, and all the details started leaking out over the weekend. Popular sports personality Skip Bayless is involved in many of the allegations, and his former co-host Shannon Sharpe, who he had a very public falling out with, seems to have read up.

Sharpe, who is never shy about speaking his mind, was hosting his podcast Night Cap last night when he got into a heated conversation with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. During the back-and-forth, Sharpe loudly shouted “It’s my turn!” which Bayless would say during their time co-hosting Undisputed. The remark drew loud laughter from producers offscreen, and clips of it have been racing around social media. You can watch one below…

Shannon Sharpe is super petty ⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/jsc69HqbDlJanuary 6, 2025

Now, to understand the full context of this, we need to back up a little bit. Sharpe and Bayless co-hosted Undisputed on FS1 between 2016 and 2023. They often had a feisty, adversarial relationship on camera, but they were, by all accounts, friendly off the air. Their heated back-and-forths would often go viral, and you still see clips of Bayless shouting “It’s my turn” posted on social media. Some of those viral clips also involve Joy Taylor, who was the original moderator of the show before she was moved to The Herd With Colin Cowherd.

Unfortunately in 2023, the relationship between Sharpe and Bayless soured after the latter made some negative comments about the former’s football career and dropped an insensitive tweet about an NFL injury. There’s no doubt more behind the scenes to the story than the public knows about, but the two men stopped working together and Sharpe eventually left the network for ESPN. Bayless quickly relaunched Undisputed with other personalities, but he too left the network in August of 2024. At the time, people weren’t quite sure what happened, but now, some are pointing to this lawsuit as possible cause.

There are way too many allegations to list, but in short, Noushin Faraji, per Front Office Sports, accuses the network of being a racist, misogynist and ableist workplace. She claims Bayless made repeated comments of a sexual nature to her and once offered $1.5M for her to sleep with him. In addition, she claims the executive in charge of content, Charlie Dixon, grabbed her buttocks during a party and that his affair partner, on-air host Joy Taylor, told her to get over it. Taylor and Faraji were reportedly close friends but their relationship eventually soured and allegedly led to Taylor making negative and racist comments.

Sharpe is only mentioned in the lawsuit once. Faraji claims Bayless accused her of sleeping with Sharpe, which isn’t an allegation of any wrongdoing. Sharpe pointed this out on the air too, briefly addressing the matter and saying it has “nothing to do with me.” He later said people were just bringing him into it for “clicks.”

Given how viral his reference to Skip Bayless has gone, however, it’s easy to see why people are bringing him up. Numerous accounts have reposted his joke, with many fans praising him for his sense of humor about it. Others have started posting funny gifs and pictures of what must have been going through his head when he read the lawsuit. You can probably expect to see a lot more of those, as well as additional details about the lawsuit when more stories start coming out.