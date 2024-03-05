Jason Kelce Announced His Retirement From The NFL, But Swifties Can’t Stop Talking About The Taylor Swift Quotes In HIs Speech

Jason Kelce retirement rumors had been circulating for weeks — ever since his Philadelphia Eagles’ season ended — and in a tear-filled, 40-minute speech on Monday, the center officially announced the end of his career. It was an emotional moment for Kelce, his family and the team’s loyal fanbase, but there was also another group who found themselves invested. Taylor Swift’s fans have become enamored with Jason Kelce ever since his brother Travis started dating the global superstar, and Swifties couldn’t help but notice that Jason seemed to sneak a couple of song lyrics into his retirement speech.

Roughly halfway through his press conference on March 4, Jason Kelce mentioned his brother, saying that Travis Kelce made him “stronger, tougher, smarter,” and that it was appropriate that he found such success in Philadelphia, given the city’s nickname. In Jason Kelce’s words:

It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well.

Swifties’ ears perked up at the mention of “All Too Well,” one of Taylor Swift’s hits off her Red album, and using the term “poetic” to describe the situation also struck a chord, as the artist’s upcoming album is titled The Tortured Poets Department. That wasn’t the only lyric drop, though, as Jason Kelce continued a few minutes later:

If you go above and beyond in this city, you will be rewarded beyond your wildest dreams.

Yes, “Wildest Dreams” is a song off of the 1989 album. So were these intentional nods to his brother’s girlfriend or simply just a man using common, everyday phrases? When it comes to the “Mastermind” herself, Swifties have been taught that nothing is coincidence, and they heard Jason Kelce’s message loud and clear, with one fan saying on X (Twitter) :

Not Jason Kelce adding ‘all too well’ and ‘wildest dreams’ to his retirement speech he loves us.

Another Swiftie said Jason Kelce’s coded speech was something they would never, ever get over. Like ever.

So far, Jason Kelce has said ‘All Too Well’ and ‘Wildest Dreams’ in his retirement speech. I'm never, ever going to shut up about that.

Other comments expressed similar shock and appreciation that the Philadelphia Eagle might have had Taylor Swift in mind when writing such a milestone statement. More tweets included:

WILDEST DREAMS- JASON😭😭😭 – JackTomo7138

Not Jason Kelce making a Taylor Swift reference in his retirement speech 😭 – chels27

Jason Kelce retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons and dropping “All Too Well” and “Wildest Dreams” in his retirement speech is so swiftie coded. – thisisannmarie

JAISN MADE A ALL TOO WELL REFERENCE IM NOT OK 😭😭😭 – Avril_NJ

Some football fans argued that people were reading too much into the seven-time Pro-Bowl selection’s words, and I get that, because I have a Swiftie in my house who excels at turning everything into a Taylor Swift reference. It’s also possible that Taylor Swift’s lyrics have unintentionally crept into girl dad Jason Kelce ’s everyday vernacular (also relatable). However, with the quotes in question coming during the part of the statement involving Travis Kelce, I’m inclined to think Jason knew exactly what he was doing.

Either way, fans of the Midnights artist have embraced Jason as much as they have Travis Kelce — with sales of both of their jerseys skyrocketing — and Swifties are devastated to see the Eagle retire .