After The Bachelor’s Latest Breakup, Fans Are Starting To See Some Red Flags With Zach Shallcross

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the February 27 episode of The Bachelor, so be sure you’re caught up!

Zach Shallcross has been impressing The Bachelor fans so far on Season 27, and not just with his dad jokes and dad bod . He has also impressed with his low tolerance for drama and lack of hesitation to send people on their merry way. However, some of Bachelor Nation think they’re starting to see some red flags with the formerly perfect Bachelor . After Jess Girod was sent home during the group date of the February 27 episode for expressing her disappointment at not having a one-on-one date, many viewers started to question Shallcross’ ability to handle conflict.

Jess Girod admitted she was having some anxiety over being the only woman present who had yet to receive a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. (Greer Blitzer also has not gotten one, but she was absent from this episode after testing positive for COVID.) And while it was a little grating how many times she mentioned it, Bachelor Nation could at least understand why that was concerning to her. Shallcross, however, couldn't seem to understand what the big deal was, and fans lit up Twitter to let Girod know she wasn’t the problem:

“Why is it shocking that I would want the person that I’m going to marry to want to take me on a date??” ITS NOT JESS YOU ARE SO IN THE RIGHT!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hYWBCyJEPYFebruary 28, 2023 See more

In fact, Zach Shallcross contradicted himself on the very next date, as he said that before his one-on-one date with Ariel Frenkel, he’d only had surface-level feelings for her. After they spent quality time together, however, he was surprised at how much closer they were. That was not lost on Bachelor Nation, with one fan tweeting :

Zach: My relationship with Ariel was surface level before this (one on one) dateAlso Zach: you don’t need a one on one to have a deep convo#thebachelorFebruary 28, 2023 See more

Some fans began to see a pattern with Zach Shallcross’ eliminations , and while his ability to sift through bullshit had been appreciated many, it seemed like some, including this Twitter user , were starting to think his actions might be a signal that he can't handle a mature relationship:

Totally not saying that Jess was in the right here but omg the second Zach is confronted with anything other than lovey dovey eyes, dude runs for the hills and sends them home. Like that's straight up dysfunctional. This dude has no idea how to be in a relationship!#TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/sYG1JnMiEcFebruary 28, 2023 See more

Even Season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall felt the need to weigh in on Zach Shallcross’ repeated behavior toward the women he’s been dating, as he tweeted :

That’s 2 weeks in row now Zach was a total dick to one of the woman. It’s literally all about the one on one. Zach knows that. He made Jess feel like she messed up for expressing a valid concern. #thebachelorFebruary 28, 2023 See more

As Nick Viall mentioned, this wasn’t the first time Zach Shallcross has reacted less-than-favorably to one of the contestants. In the previous episode he got upset with First Impression Rose-winner Greer Blitzer when she tried to empathize with him about the stress of having COVID by saying she’d had it during a busy time at work. He rejected the notion that the two scenarios were comparable, telling her:

It's not the same. In a few short weeks, I could be standing in front of my person and that means a lot more to me than the end of a sales quarter.

He has since told Variety that he should have responded to Greer Blitzer in a calmer and more respectful way.

In another episode earlier this season, Zach Shallcross heard indirectly that Anastasia Keramidas had been talking about Instagram followers, and he immediately accused her of being there “ for the wrong reasons ” and sent her home before the rose ceremony. (Are we really still pretending that all of these contestants don’t have Instagram?)

The instances of Zach Shallcross avoiding tough conversations seem to be adding up, so we’ll have to see, as his relationships continue to get more serious, if he starts fighting for his women or if he continues to run away when things get hard.

Zach seems to bolt at the slightest sign of conflict, no? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Dknv0kHZYPFebruary 28, 2023 See more