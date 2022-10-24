What Does "Here For The Wrong Reasons” Mean And 8 Other Bachelor And Bachelorette Phrases To Know

Pop on any episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette and you’re sure to hear a myriad of phrases repeated. That’s no coincidence—that’s Bachelor lingo.

Many bachelor phrases have real-world definitions, but they take on new meaning in the context of the Bachelor/Bachelorette universe. For example, if you take a shot every time someone says the word “connection,” you’ll realize how often certain buzzwords and phrases are uttered in the Bachelor mansion.

Here’s a full run-down on all the lingo you need to know to understand the drama in the Bachelor franchise.

Here For The Wrong Reasons

This one often goes hand-in-hand with the “villain,” a.k.a., a contestant singled out as an antagonist by the editors. “Here for the wrong reasons” more specifically refers to a villain who didn’t come on the show to find love.

Maybe they came to get their fifteen minutes of fame, or maybe they came with hopes of becoming the next Bachelor or Bachelorette. Alternatively, sometimes this phrase is used as an empty accusation. More often than not, though, “here for the wrong reasons” means “here to get some Instagram sponsorships.”

Journey

Journey is the term contestants use when they refer to their time on the show. Some people have even come forward to discuss certain rules from producers around the words they're allowed/forbidden to use when speaking about the show—apparently calling it a “process” is a no-go, or at least that’s what Sean Lowe told Glamour.

Kind of makes you wonder what other phrases producers like to edit out of the show.

Roses

Roses equal immunity in the Bachelor franchise. If you’re left without a rose at the end of a rose ceremony, you’ve just earned a one-way ticket out of the Bachelor mansion and off of the show.

Some roses are more important than others, though—for example, the first impression rose is the very first handed out in each season. The lead gives this rose to a “front-runner,” and it’s usually a pretty good indication of how far the recipient will make it in the competition.

Another important rose is the final rose. The final rose of the evening is the last rose handed out at the ceremony, and it’s usually reserved for a contestant who might have been on the chopping block heading into a ceremony. That’s not to be confused with The Final Rose, which is the very last rose of the season that the lead gives to their fiancé/fiancée after a successful engagement.

The Cocktail Party

Often taking place in the hours right before the rose ceremony, the cocktail party is the last chance for contestants to make a connection with the lead before eliminations. You might see some desperate, last-ditch attempts at romance during the cocktail party, like elaborate mini-date setups or memorable but ridiculous costumes.

Even more important is a canceled cocktail party—meaning many of the contestants won’t have seen or spoken to the Bachelor/Bachelorette in some time, and therefore have no opportunity to save themselves from elimination. A notably high number of cocktail parties were canceled during Gabby and Rachel’s double Bachelorette season.

Two-On-One

A one-on-one is a regular date, but the dreaded two-on-one is a date between the Bachelor or Bachelorette and two of their contestants. One rose will be given out at the end of the date, and the one left roseless is going home.

Producers usually use two-on-ones to pit rivals against each other—like Shanae and Genevieve’s dramatic two-on-one with Clayton Echard in Season 26 of The Bachelor.

Hometowns

One of the most important milestones on the show, “hometowns” refers to the episode near the end of each Bachelor or Bachelorette season where the leads travel to visit the hometowns of each of their remaining contestants. Then, it flips, and the contestants travel to the lead’s hometown.

Hometowns are a good opportunity to see where your potential “future husband/wife” comes from and connect with their family and friends. The trips are also a critical breaking point for many couples—if families don’t approve, it can be hard to move forward into an engagement.

Fantasy Suites

Fantasy Suites are arguably the most important dates in the Bachelor franchise. Saved for the final contestants, the Bachelor or Bachelorette has the opportunity for an overnight date with their suitors.

While the (not so) hidden subtext of fantasy suites is that the couples will have sex, the overnight also serves as the one and only time the couple will get to interact and talk with zero cameras/audio recording or producers around.

Many contestants fall into trouble when they take multiple people on fantasy suite dates. Not to call him out again, but Clayton Echard pulled a major Bachelor faux pas when he confessed love (and slept with!) both Rachel and Gabby on his season.

Getting “Pulled”

Often accompanied by, “Can I steal you for a second,” this phrase (heard mostly on Bachelor in Paradise) refers to one contestant “pulling” another away for a private conversation. It’s not uncommon to hear contestants on BIP say something like “she pulled me first,” or “he pulled me while I was on the daybed.”

Getting “pulled” can be positive or negative. If a new hottie on the beach pulls you during an awkward conversation with an old flame, that’s a good thing. If an ex pulls you while you’re returning from a date (like Lace did to poor Rodney on this week’s Season 8 episode), that usually spells trouble.

BONUS: The Stages Of Falling In Love On The Bachelor/Bachelorette

There is a very important distinction between saying “I could see myself falling in love with you,” “I’m falling in love with you,” and “I’m in love with you.” In the real world, the three phrases might all sound the same, but in Bachelor world, these stages of falling in love are significant milestones for every couple.

“I could see myself falling in love with you” means “I like you and we have a good time together,” while “I’m falling in love with you,” means “I’m into you. I’m not ready to call it love, but it’s more serious than it was a week ago.” “I’m in love with you” means—well, that’s self-explanatory.

The couples of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 can be seen on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays. Episodes of past seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and other Bachelor franchise shows are available with a Hulu subscription.