After The Hunting Party Delivered The 'Most Depraved Serial Killer Yet' In The Penultimate Episode, The Season 1 Finale Preview Reveals The Worst Is Yet To Come

Spoilers ahead for Episode 9 of The Hunting Party Season 1, called “Tom Beecher” and available streaming next day with a Peacock subscription .

The Hunting Party arrived early in the 2025 TV schedule to bring Melissa Roxburgh back to network TV for her first NBC series regular role since Manifest was cancelled , and she’s on the hunt for serial killers as FBI Agent Bex Henderson. The show has managed to pack in some seriously disturbed killers over the course of the first season, including a murderer in the penultimate episode that NBC’s logline described as “most depraved serial killer yet.” Despite that, the preview for the upcoming Season 1 finale suggests that The Hunting Party saved the worst for last for Bex and Co.

“Tom Beecher” was rough enough on the team, with a serial killer who could take advantage of his own short term memory loss to keep the team from rescuing a kidnapped young woman. Even worse, Bex had worked to put him away the first time around, making the fate of the missing Lily weigh heavily on her. Morales stepped up to pretend to be a victim for Beecher, but… well, would this really be The Hunting Party if everything went according to plan for the team on the first try?

The practices in The Pit emerged as an issue again, and the stakes are nice and high ahead of the first season finale, called "Jenna Wells," on April 7. As for what that finale has in store, NBC’s episode description provides a few details:

Bex and the team track the brilliant and beguiling Jenna Wells, the notorious Killer Chemist whose therapy in the Pit has made her even more dangerous and deranged.

It should be interesting to see how much of the finale focuses on the case of the week and how much is dedicated to some of the ongoing mysteries, like what's happening with Shane and Oliver introducing his "source" at the end of "Tom Beecher." For now, check out the preview for the episode that will end Bex's first round of serial killers:

The Hunting Party 1x10 Promo "Jenna Wells" (HD) Season Finale - YouTube Watch On

Inmate 0 looks like bad news, to say the least! Tune in to NBC on Monday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET for the Season 1 finale of The Hunting Party. Since Melissa Roxburgh's series hasn't been renewed yet, the episode could technically also be the series finale, but fans don't need to start panicking just yet. At the time of writing, NBC has only renewed two of its sitcoms, with St. Denis Medical earning Season 2 with its mockumentary format and Reba McEntire's Happy's Place slated for a second round as well.

It's a safe bet that NBC has a bunch of renewals on the way for some of its dramas; the question is just whether The Hunting Party will be among them. I'm more confident about shows like Law & Order: SVU and the three series of One Chicago returning for the 2025-2026 TV season, and my nerves are a bit wracked over The Irrational since Season 2 already ended without news of a third season, so answers will be more than welcome when they come. For now ahead of the Season 1 finale, you can always revisit the earlier episodes streaming on Peacock.