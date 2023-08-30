After AGT Contestant Makes A Funny Slip Onstage, Sofia Vergara Mentions She's ‘Single’

Autocorrect can cause some pretty funny mishaps, and Ahren Belisle had one of those moments while competing on America’s Got Talent . He has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, so he uses voice-to-text to perform his stand-up. During the qualifiers, he took the stage and joked about how people react to him having CP, his service dog fetching the things he needs, including a girlfriend, and more. However, one of the most memorable moments from the performance came when he made a typo and misspelled Sofia Vergara’s name while asking his dog to get him a girlfriend. However, the actress, who is in the midst of a divorce from Joe Manganiello , took the joke in stride and leaned into it, quipping about how she was newly “single.”

After asking his dog to fetch him a beer during his AGT set , Belisle told him to “fetch me a girlfriend,” while pointing at the judges' table. The dog didn’t move, and he told the pup he was ruining the set, then the slip came as he said:

Go fetch Sofia a Viagra.

You can see him look a bit shocked when he realized what autocorrect did, but Vergara happily played along, yelling:

I’m here! I’m single!

Belisle continued his set, calling out his slip-up, saying:

Oh no, damn autocorrect, I meant Sofia Vergara.

After he finished his performance, Vergara and Howie Mandel gave Ahren Belisle a standing ovation, and the actress noted how much she loved his set and his attitude about life. Then, Heidi Klum asked her if she’d ever been called “Sofia Viagra” before, and the Modern Family alum said, again:

No, but I’m single.

These single comments come about a month after news broke that she and Joe Manganiello were getting a divorce after seven years together. While this news is still fresh, it appears that she’s fine with joking about her new single status. Also, reports have alleged that while she is sad her relationship ended, the actress is feeling “fortunate,” and there’s reportedly “no drama” between her and her ex-husband .

She had such a great sense of humor about the little slip, and overall her being a bit flirtatious with the stand-up comedian made the moment even funnier. You can see how they both acted and Ahren Blisle's entire set here:

This isn’t the first time Sofia Vergara’s semi-new single status has been used as a punch line on America’s Got Talent. Last week, Howie Mandel cracked a joke about her and how she’s “in the market right now.” While no one really knew how to react to the quip, considering the news about Vergara’s divorce is still relatively new, the actress had a great reaction, and she cracked up over the comedian’s comment.

Then, Mandel doubled down on the “in the market” joke. While some thought the quip was made “too soon,” the long-time judge said Vergara found it funny, and he explained that he “wouldn’t do anything to hurt a fellow – a friend first, and a fellow co-worker.” Based on Vergara’s own “single” comments during Belisle’s latest set, it really does seem like she has a good sense of humor about all of this, and she doesn’t mind cracking a joke or two about being single.