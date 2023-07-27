How Sofia Vergara Is Reportedly Feeling After Her Split From Joe Manganiello

Not everything that glitters can remain golden, clearly, as Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello ’s photogenic seven-year marriage has come to an end, with the former couple revealing their split in a joint message to the public. That came just days before the Magic Mike star officially filed divorce paperwork, citing irreconcilable differences as the core reason for where things went wrong. It was reported that they’d been drifting apart before making things official, so they’ve each had more time to sit with their mutually agreed-upon fates than fans have. Which likely plays into why Vergara is said to be feeling very fortunate in the wake of their break-up.

In the week and change since Vergara and Maganiello revealed the sad news, the Modern Family vet returned to the States from what seemed to be a lavish Italian vacation, where she rocked a blue swimsuit while being far from blue herself. And according to People , the actress and America’s Got Talent judge is doing alright in the aftermath, even if things aren’t back to 100% just yet, because she was already enjoying a fabulous existence that wasn’t necessarily built around being with Manganiello 24/7. Here’s how the insider source put it.

She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway. She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere.

Obviously no one should expect to see Sofia Vergara swinging pom-poms around while celebrating the demise of her relationship, since that would be slightly sadistic and maybe something to check in with her about. But as CinemaBlend previously reported, their couplehood was allegedly marred by Joe Manganiello’s career path in recent years, as he became more of a homebody who enjoyed staying in, while Vergara is all about traveling and getting out to have a good time.

Given that they were reportedly spending more time apart due to those differing interests, she was at least able to continue living life to the fullest, as opposed to being pressured into staying at home with him all the time. Thus making the post-relationship transition that much easier to deal with, at least theoretically. It probably also helps to be living in the same home and having that familiarity as comfort. It’s unclear where Manganiello is currently living, but hopefully he’s doing as well as can be also.

People also included this from their insider, which I’d predict encapsulates exactly why Vergara is reportedly feeling fortunate:

There is no drama.

Regardless of how a formerly married couple feels about each other and about splitting up in general, any and all goodwill and positive vibes will immediately fly out the window once drama starts, be it arguing over money, child custody, property ownership, and myriad other issues. A lack of senseless bullshit goes a long way when one is already dealing with the emotional fallout from a relationship ending, and excess drama only keeps those wounds fresh, so here’s hoping Vergara and Manganiello can remain cordial and friendly up to and through their divorce being made official.