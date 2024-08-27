Ahead Of Community's Movie, Joel McHale Just Joined One Of My Other Favorite TV Shows

Community has been one of my favorite shows since its NBC run, on top of it just generally being one of the best TV sitcoms of all time , and I can’t wait to see Joel McHale return to the role of Jeff Winger for Peacock’s Community movie . But now I want to nerd out like Abed after learning that McHale has now joined one of my absolute favorite shows currently in production. Buzz buzz, everybody!

McHale was revealed to be the newest cast member to join Showtime’s stellar horror series Yellowjackets Season 3, giving the show yet another actor who’s more known for comedic roles than dramatic ones. Not that I’m complaining, since there’s certainly a deep, dark vein of pitch black comedy running throughout both timelines, though more so for the adults. (I need Elijah Wood’s Walter Tattersall back in my life.)

Check out the Yellowjackets social media post that revealed the news, albeit with an amusingly cornball pic of the actor instead of episodic footage.

Welcome to the hive, @joelmchale 🐝 pic.twitter.com/19fwkLkm2PAugust 27, 2024

It's close to impossible to guess who Joel McHale may be playing within this universe, though the easy assumption to make is that he'll be part of the current-day story. It's highly unlikely the struggling teens will run into any brand new characters in the woods, though I guess it's not impossible, considering Season 2 left them without shelter and without a clear throughline to the flash-forwards with the mysterious Antler Queen.

But will he be a new threat from an authoritative standpoint, such as a police officer or government agent looking into the survivors' lives? Or perhaps a mysterious figure from one of their pasts who has information that no one else knew about? Or will he potentially have a connection to the woods and the corpse that was found in the cabin? Is it possible all those things are true? Well, no, but it's fun to hope.

The fact that the casting was made public, and wasn't meant to be a surprise upon viewing, makes me think it'll be something larger than just a one-off guest spot. But considering Joel McHale hosts Crime Scene Kitchen, stars in Animal Control, pops up on game shows with frequency and has other movie projects in the works, he probably won't have a huge role. But maybe.

Yellowjackets isn’t the only upcoming horror TV show that I’m looking forward to, but it’s somewhere near the top of the list, no doubt gnawing at the heels of whatever’s just above it. (Because cannibalism!) It’s not likely that Season 3 will be on the 2024 premiere schedule , which is a bummer, but I’m sincerely hoping the bonus episode Showtime has teased will arrive somewhere around Halloween.

As far as the Community movie timeline goes, Dan Harmon’s most recent update addressed the script being given a final pass before the next steps would be taken, while also calling out fans harassing Donald Glover about returning. Maybe McHale can talk Donald Glover into also joining Yellowjackets at some point. Or better yet, potential scream queen Alison Brie!