10 Shows Like Yellowjackets And How To Watch Them

Yellowjackets Season 3 feels like it's ages away – but luckily, there are plenty of great shows to check out in the same vein.

It only feels like last year we were constantly on our couches each week, waiting for the new episode of Season 2 to drop and theorizing about who the Pit Girl is - that’s because it was last year, and 2024 is now upon us.

However, since the twists of the Yellowjackets Season 2 finale , I have been craving shows like Yellowjackets to watch, and thankfully, there are plenty of great ones out there. Here are some of the best.

The Last Of Us (2023 – Present)

Twenty years after the world has ended due to an infection that turns people into mindless fungal creatures, The Last of Us follows the dramatic tale of Joel as he escorts Ellie, a teenage girl, across the United States while trying to survive.

As someone who loved this video game series and can’t wait for The Last of Us Season 2 so it can adapt the second game, this is one of the best shows to watch if you’re missing Yellowjackets.

Both are about surviving in the wilderness and facing unexpected threats, and you’ll end up loving Joel and Ellie regardless. You just can't leave this series and not want to join them on their adventures - but I think I'll enjoy having Joel as my protector more than doing the protecting.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017 – 2019)

Santa Clarita Diet was a horror comedy series from Netflix. It tells the story of a woman who ends up becoming a functioning zombie, craving human flesh after eating something ancient, and now her family has to deal with it.

This was a Netflix show canceled far too soon and is one I enjoyed so much. For fans of Yellowjackets, you’ll love this show for the crazy amount of gore it shows, but it’s also displayed in such a hilarious way that you’ll be laughing your butt off. Also, Drew Barrymore is a national treasure in this show.

Cruel Summer (2021 – 2023)

Cruel Summer is the teen thriller you’ve been looking for. Both seasons follow teenagers, the first detailing the story of a girl who went missing and her friend who took her place, and the second following the new friendship between two teenagers and how their world eventually turns upside down.

For fans of Yellowjackets, this series is perfect if you’re looking for good mysteries. While the premise may feel a tiny basic at first glance, I assure you that the twists and turns you see are anything but. Plus, you also get to see the mysteries told through different timelines.

The Leftovers (2014 – 2017)

There’s nothing like a good supernatural thriller, and The Leftovers certainly is that. This HBO series that only lasted for three seasons tells the story of what happens to the people on Earth when 2% of the world’s population suddenly vanishes.

Yellowjackets certainly has points of realism, but there are also plenty of supernatural aspects of it as well that would make watching The Leftovers feel like a great substitute TV show. It’s a dramatic, engaging, and critically acclaimed show that was somehow never nominated for Best Outstanding Drama . Seriously, watch this show. It’s so good.

Twin Peaks (1990 – 1991)

If you’re looking for a more grounded mystery, then Twin Peaks is the series for you. This popular two-season show from the 1990s follows an FBI special agent and a sheriff teaming up to solve the murder of a homecoming queen in a small town.

David Lynch and Mark Frost created the show. While plenty of supernatural elements are mixed into it, it’s a lot more of a grounded mystery than The Leftovers. However, the horror aspects, as well as the humor of the show, make it great. There was a third season in 2017, but I love the first two the most.

Lost (2004 – 2010)

I mean, you can’t get more supernatural mystery than Lost. This series follows the lives of plane passengers who crash on a mysterious island that throws their lives into disarray in a number of crazy ways.

Lost is one of those shows that I believe everyone should give a shot to. If you love Yellowjackets for the aspect of people surviving in the wilderness, you’ll like Lost. If you love the supernatural elements, you’ll like Lost. Even if you love the character interactions, you’ll like Lost. There’s so much to enjoy – except for the Lost finale , but we don’t have to talk about that.

Nine Perfect Strangers (2021 – Present)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the novel of the same name and follows nine strangers who visit an odd wellness resort that is not what they imagined.

I put Nine Perfect Strangers on this list because it reminds me of Season 2 of Yellowjackets, specifically with adult Lottie and her wellness resort. There’s plenty of suspense, interesting characters, and drama that everyone reading this would love.

Wayward Pines (2015 – 2016)

Taking place over two seasons, Wayward Pines is a mystery science fiction series that follows a special agent who is searching for two federal agents who go missing, and how this one mystery leads him to uncover something massive: that he cannot leave Wayward Pines now that he has entered, and he has to figure a way out.

Wayward Pines is another excellent example of a mystery show that can capture your attention immediately, just like Yellowjackets. While it only ran for two seasons, it’s a mystery you’ll love to rewatch repeatedly.

The Wilds (2020 – 2022)

This Amazon Prime original series, The Wilds, follows a group of girls who are left on a deserted island after a plane crash and must survive, but the secret is that they are actually part of a social experiment that has people watching their every move.

This one was an obvious choice. The Wilds has the same premise as Yellowjackets, except their plane crash was planned, not an accident. But, I assure you that this series is more than meets the eye and will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

The 100 (2014 – 2020)

Last but not least, we have The 100. One of the best CW shows , The 100 follows a group of 100 degenerates sent down to a post-nuclear war Earth to reclaim it, only to discover that they are not alone.

The 100 is a great show, and while I’m not a huge fan of Season 7, I think the first six seasons are great television and fun to watch, and it takes chances in the sci-fi genre. For fans of Yellowjackets, you’ll like the survival aspect and the teenage bonds, but there’s a lot more to enjoy besides that. And, The 100 cast is excellent, as well.

Now I have to watch all these shows while I wait for Yellowjackets Season 3 - time to go on a binge-fest of great television.