Ahead Of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, Daisy Kelliher Sets The Record Straight On Rumored Gary King Romance
The new season of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht promises a controversial new boatmance, but how serious is it?
As viewers are well aware, the sophomore season of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht was probably the most shockingly raunchy and dramatic of the entire franchise. And that’s saying a lot. Fan-favorite alum Kate Chastain famously compared all the on-board hookups amongst the crew at the time to romantic “square dancing” and “Dosey Doeing.” Season 3 is on the horizon and, with wild rumors circulating of a Gary King romance, Daisy Kelliher is preemptively setting the record straight.
It's no hyperbole to say jaws were collectively on the floor when the Season 3 trailer dropped of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, showing co-stars Gary King and Daisy Kelliher in a major hot tub make-out session. I mean, Kelliher is supposed besties with her former castmate, Allie Dore, who was done romantically dirty by King in Season 2. Speculation amped up more after King and Kelliher were seen, via social media posts, hanging out even without Bravo cameras around. However, the chief stewardess told Us Weekly that the rumors are essentially ridiculous:
The Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer shows more than what has been interpreted as a major betrayal by Daisy Kelliher’s smooch with Gary King. Once again, King seems to be repeating history by hooking up with multiple co-stars in a single season. Instead of Sydney Zaruba and Allie Dore last year, it’s Kelliher and newcomer Ashley Marti this year. Kelliher would emphasize to the outlet, though, that it won’t go much further with her and King, saying:
“Stupid” and “complicated” would only begin to encapsulate pursuing a Gary King romance. Technically, Allie Dore has since moved on from the Below Deck bosun with a new man and a new baby to boot. But Dore, Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares would solidify their friendship so much after Season 2 that they eventually started up their own podcast together, called Pita Party. Perhaps the dating rumors are why the podcast hasn’t had a new episode since December…?
Along with learning about Allie Dore and Gary King’s falling-out at the Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, audiences also learned the bombshell status of another boatmance: Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux. Soares claimed that Cerza-Lanaux wanted nothing to do with her soon-to-be born baby girl believed to be his, but he alleged that he just wanted a paternity test done. His paternity of the baby has since been confirmed.
If the telenovela-esque shenangians of Season 2 weren’t enough indication, then this early conjecture involving Daisy Kelliher and Gary King ahead of Season 3 should confirm that we’re in for another bumpy (and messy) ride. Below Deck: Sailing Yacht premieres on February 21 on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST! And hit up CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to keep track of the other shows headed your way this year.
