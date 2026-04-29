Ahead Of Hosting SNL UK, Aimee Lou Wood Addressed That Time She Went Off On The Other SNL

Aimee Lou Wood poked fun at her past feud with Saturday Night Live ahead of her hosting stint on the UK spinoff. The actress, who found herself in the crosshairs of the late-night sketch show last year, is now playing off the incident in a promo sketch with the new cast overseas.

Wood's episode hits the 2026 TV schedule on May 2nd with musical guest Meek. Rather than wait for the opening monologue, The White Lotus veteran appeared in a promotional video, in which she suspects the UK cast is plotting a sketch with prosthetic teeth to mock her as well. As it turns out, they were all hiding moustaches in a video that will not only generate hype, but addressed the elephant in the room ahead of her big night.

Why Was Aimee Lou Wood Mad At Saturday Night Live?

Saturday Night Live landed in hot water with Aimee Lou Wood when a sketch parodying The White Lotus featured Sarah Sherman portraying Wood with giant prosthetic teeth. The joke was ill-timed for the actress, who just days prior had opened up about the narrative surrounding her teeth and how she felt it overshadowed her performance in Season 3 of the HBO series. She publicly stated that she found the skit "mean and unfunny," and gained support from others after speaking out.

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Her response prompted SNL's cast to respond, with Bowen Yang saying her reaction was valid, and Chloe Fineman talking about when parody goes too far. Sarah Sherman, the cast member who parodied Aimee Lou Wood in the sketch, said she felt terrible about the ordeal and sent her flowers.

Is The Skit Proof That Aimee Lou Wood Has Moved On?

The skit may be proof that Aimee Lou Wood has moved on from her Saturday Night Live controversy, though the signs were there long before this sketch. Wood said before this that it'd be fun to host the series someday, and made it clear that she wasn't targeting Sarah Sherman when she critiqued the sketch. Still, who would've thought back then she'd be on the UK spinoff directly poking fun at the whole thing? Check out the sketch below:

Aimee Lou Wood Wipes the Slate Clean | SNL UK - YouTube Watch On

This is my first time seeing anything from Saturday Night Live UK, and there's no denying that the humor in this sketch is remarkably British. I mean that as a compliment, as I did fear something as American as SNL would struggle to translate to another region. But I'm now compelled to check out other episodes with my Peacock subscription. I guess I'll be among the others watching this weekend!

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Saturday Night Live UK and other SNL episodes are on Peacock right now. Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

As mentioned, Catch Aimee Lou Wood on Saturday Night Live UK on May 2nd. Stream previous episodes right now on Peacock, and see how it measures up to the original!