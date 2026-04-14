Aimee Lou Wood Was Not Happy About Her SNL Portrayal, But Now She's Taking Back The Narrative

It’s been one year since Aimee Lou Wood expressed her displeasure with a Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked her appearance. The White Lotus actress called a sketch “mean and unfunny” after Sarah Sherman parodied Wood’s character from the HBO drama, Chelsea, by wearing large fake teeth, but now it’s Wood who’s getting the last laugh. The actress will be able to take back her narrative when she appears as the host of an upcoming episode of SNL UK.

The British version of Saturday Night Live premiered in March (see how to watch it here) and has been putting its spin on Lorne Michaels’ iconic sketch comedy with the help of celebs like Tina Fey and Graham Norton. English actress Aimee Lou Wood will get her chance to go live from London on Saturday, May 2, according to Deadline. MEEKS will serve as the musical guest.

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO/NBC)

It will be interesting to see if Aimee Lou Wood uses the opportunity to address — or more likely lampoon — the drama from last year’s “The White Potus” sketch.

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On the April 12, 2025, episode (available to stream with a Peacock subscription), host Jon Hamm portrayed Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaking to a woman about how removing fluoride from drinking water could affect one’s teeth. The woman — played by Sarah Sherman wearing pronounced false teeth — then asked what fluoride was. You can see the sketch below:

The White Potus - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Just days before the sketch aired, Aimee Lou Wood had opened up about her disappointment that discussions about her teeth seemed to overshadow her work as an actor, and afterward, her White Lotus co-stars reportedly rallied around her in support. Even the Saturday Night Live cast members reached out, with Sarah Sherman sending Wood flowers and saying she felt “terrible” for making Wood feel bad.

The incident prompted Chloe Fineman to discuss when parody goes too far, and Bowen Yang also said Aimee Lou Wood’s feelings were valid.

Still, even after all of the mess behind the scenes, Aimee Lou Wood indicated she’d be interested in hosting SNL one day, saying she thought it would be fun. Now she’s going to get the chance to find out, and I actually kind of love that she’s doing it on the UK version, rather than the one that made fun of her teeth a year ago.

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Many have been tuning into Saturday Night Live UK since its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, with some learning the hard way that it is decidedly filthy-mouthed and not safe for kids. Nicola Coughlan will also return to host the April 25 episode after her unexpected reunion with Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page in the March premiere. The Foo Fighters will be the musical guest on that night.

Stay tuned for more updates from SNL across the pond, particularly how Aimee Lou Wood handles her past drama when she makes her hosting debut in May.