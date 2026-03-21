How To Watch Saturday Night LIve UK And Stream The Sketch Comedy Free From Anywhere

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The most successful and long-last sketch series in all of entertainment, Saturday Night Live is once again attempting to spread its wings and expand in the form of a brand-new spinoff set on the other side of the planet. Saturday Night Live UK aims to deliver the same skewed and satirical comedic approach to British life as the original does for the U.S.

With an all-new set of cast members that seemingly won't cross over with the U.S. group at any point, the new series is set to debut soon, and fans around the world will be able to stream it, depending on one's specific location.

How To Watch SNL UK In The UK

Local comedy fans who can't wait to watch Saturday Night Live UK don't have to go very far for laughs. The new show will be airing on Sky and NOW.

Not around the homefront when SNL UK debuts? You'll still be able to watch "Live from..." anywhere by accessing Sky or NOW via VPN.

How To Watch SNL UK In The U.S. And Canada

U.S. residents who aren't looped into any UK services will need to wait until the morning after new episodes air to watch. The March 21 episode will debut via Peacock subscription on the morning of March 22, and that pattern will continue throughout the season.

Rather than using Peacock, Canadian sketch comedy fans will be able to use the streaming service Crave to catch up on new episodes the day after they first air natively.

Any Americans or Canadians traveling abroad will likely be unable to log into Peacock or Crave at will, so signing up for a VPN will help keep you up to date without worries about missing episodes. Read on to learn how to make it happen.

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(Image credit: NBCU)

The Guest Hosts And Musical Performers Lined Up So Far

March 21 - Episode 1: Tina Fey, Wet Leg

March 28 - Episode 2: Jame Dornan, Wolf Alice

April 4 - Episode 3: Riz Ahmed, Kasabian

The SNL UK Cast

Hammed Animashaun

Ayoade Bamgboye

Larry Dean

Celeste Dring

George Fouracres

Ania Magliano

Annabel Marlow

Al Nash

Jack Shep

Emma Sidi

Paddy Young

Saturday Night Live UK FAQ

1. When does SNL UK premiere?

The new show debuts in the UK on Saturday, March 21.

2. Will SNL UK be like the U.S. version?

According to NBCU, the UK version of the long-running sketch series will bring the same eagerness to get laughs from viewers via sketches, the guest's opening monologue and other more pointed messages. The difference, of course, will be the distinctly UK sense of humor and stable of pop culture references to make. Aa well, the "Weekend Update" will now be centered squarely on news from that country.

3. Is Lorne Michaels Involved?

The Saturday Night Live spearheader is indeed serving as an executive producer for the across-the-pond spinoff, and his production company Broadway Video is co-producing alongside Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK hub.

4. Who Is The Head Writer?

A good seaosn of SNL often dependson who is in control of the writers room. In this case, it's Daran Johnson, a writer for such proejcts as Year Friends, Parlement and Wedding Season. Meanwhile, serving as director is Emanuelle in Sin City star Liz Clare.