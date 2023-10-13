AI Reimagined The Harry Potter Cast If They Were In The Office, And I Just Want To Hang Out With The Dementor

AI art generators are not only scarily accurate but also paint us very funny scenarios. In all of the Harry Potter movies , we see Harry, Ron, and Hermione as teenage students of Hogwarts with only an epilogue at the end of Deathly Hallows - Part 2 showing them as adults. Now you no longer have to imagine what the cast of Harry Potter would look like in the corporate world, as AI had them appearing as the cast members of The Office .

The Harry Potter cast has transitioned into adult life where they’re no longer considered child stars. Looking at The AI Dreams’ artwork of the magical cast looking like NBC’s The Office characters, I just want to hang with the dementor. Take a look at the artwork of this funny mashup down below:

A post shared by AI Dreams (@the_ai_dreams) A photo posted by on

As you can see in the very realistic AI artwork, the Harry Potter cast perfectly embodies The Office characters. You see Ron as Jim Halpert, Hermione naturally as Pam, Harry as Ryan (or possibly Michael Scott), and many others. Most of the cast look very natural like Hermione's Pam, Draco Malfoy's Dwight, and Dolores Umbridge as Phyllis still fashioning off her trademark pink attire. Then there are others that I can’t unsee like Hagrid’s hair-combed look as Kevin, and wondering if Snape is portraying Michael Scott, Stanley, or Daryl. But now I’m interested to see these characters in an Office sketch episode. Especially Snape’s deadpan trailing voice handling the routine activities of a paper company. He’d need a good spell to get out of this workday.

The only character that’s standing out to me the most, you can probably guess, is the dementor. I have no idea what Office character he’s supposed to be, but looking back at the comedy series' cringe-worthy episodes , anything is possible as plenty of the characters concoct insane shenanigans. If most of the AI characters in the artwork aren’t smiling, it could be because of this soul-sucking Azkaban guard. He could be removing the happiness out of everyone in Dunder Mifflin only to give a victory jump after like in the photo. At least we’d know who to blame for any bad days at the office. It would also give me an opportunity to try out the Patronus charm.

Harry Potter has never been a stranger to AI. There was a time when AI artwork predicted if the doomed Harry Potter characters got happy endings . We saw what Snape, Hedwig, and Fred would look like if they survived as well as my shipped couples like if Harry and Hermione were endgame. Then, there was when AI turned the Harry Potter cast into Barbieland residents all pretty in pink. The photo of Tom Felton in pink, in my opinion, makes him look more like Hunger Games Coriolanus Snow than Ken. Probably because of how iconic each Harry Potter character is with their distinct personalities, any scenario you put these Wizarding World characters in will come out hilarious.