A.I. Generated Photos Of What The Kids Of Famous Exes Would Look Like, Including Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston And Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson

When it comes to artificial intelligence, there are some big questions right now about the role it will come to play in entertainment. People are just starting to experiment with its capabilities, and one thing that’s currently popular is creating realistic visuals for fictional situations — for example, what the Friends characters looked like as toddlers . A digital creator has now released a series of A.I. photos that imagine what the kids of famous exes would look like, and he’s tackled some big couples, including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston , Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, and Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

It’s easy as fans to get caught up in the love lives of our favorite celebrities, and when those relationships come to an end, as silly as it seems, it can feel like we personally lost something. Artist Jeremy Pomeroy has delved into the “What if?” of it all, as his A.I. creations take “If They Mated” musings to a new level. Brace yourselves, because if you’re still shipping any of these couples, this is likely to tug at some heartstrings over what might have been:

I feel personally attacked at this first photo, because I was not OK when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their split in 2005. Their hypothetical children actually do look too perfect to be real, so that lessens the blow a little bit, and I think Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden would have something to say about their fucking khakis.

Scroll through the post, and you can almost hear the screams of Jelena fans over Justin Bieber playing girl dad to Selena Gomez’s three children. For the Twihards, the artist was kind enough to create renderings of Twilight star Kristen Stewart with both Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, satisfying members of both Team Edward and Team Jacob. And while Johnny Depp is better known these days for a different relationship that didn’t last, movie lovers in the ‘90s were all about his pairing with Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder.

Here’s another one that will hit you right in the gut if you were a turn-of-the-century pop culture fan. Ever wonder what Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s children would have looked like? (If you say no, I don’t believe you.) Does this A.I. image come close to what you imagined?

I weep for the song-and-dance routines we’ll never see from this fictional family of five. Jeremy Pomeroy’s Instagram page is full of similar musings, even diving into famous fictional couples like Jack and Rose from Titanic (get ready for a resurgence of the door debate ), Meredith and McDreamy from Grey’s Anatomy (who, to be fair, did have kids on the show) and Allie and Noah from The Notebook.