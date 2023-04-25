Al Roker On Whether He Would Leave The Today Show Following Health Scare

Al Roker has been a staple on The Today Show since the late ‘90s, and it’s honestly hard to imagine the morning talk show without him. However, last year, some might've been wondering if that would permanently come to pass, as Roker was hopspitalized for blood clots in his lungs. He later addressed viewers, saying that he wouldn't be back for a while. He was out of commission for two months but, thankfully, he recovered and returned to Today in January 2023. Roker since been readjusting to life and is utilizing new wellness routines, and he's now shared his thoughts on his future with the show in the aftermath of his health scare.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Al Roker detailed his recovery, which hasn’t been easy by the sounds of it. But has that road been bumpy enough to convince the weatherman to step down from his post? Well, he isn’t thinking about stepping away from The Today Show anytime soon, and he explained why that's the case:

You know what? I think I'm actually more passionate. My dad drove a bus for eight hours a day, and then he moved into management in transit authority, and when he said it was no longer fun, he retired. He retired at the age of 55. I get up every morning, and I get to be with these guys. I get to be with Savannah [Guthrie] and Hoda [Kotb], and Carson [Daly]. And I cannot tell you how much I look forward to it. Every day is a different day, and our audience who comes down to the Today show, our crew, our producers -- how do you give up something like this? Willard Scott told me you don't get off the train until you're pushed off.

I can't help but breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the 68-year-old is not only doing better but wants to keep working. While things can always change at a moment’s notice, especially since he (and his wife) are still healing after the medical episode, the star seems content. And based on the massive love his co-stars showed him, I'd imagine that they'd be happy to have him as long as he wants to stay on the air.

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, has been honest about how bad things got for her hubby during his absence from the airwaves. She even called it a “miracle” that he survived, considering he also had two bleeding ulcers and had to have colon resection surgery. Evidently, things were a lot worse than people knew, and Roberts says that, for a while, he situation was merely a “medical mystery.” During that time, it was wonderful to see all of the well wishes he received, with his colleagues even sending him support during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- the first he'd missed in 27 years.

Just a month after his health scare, hosts and crew from Today visited him as well. It seems evident that the veteran newsman has a great support system, both at home and at work. And as Al Roker continues his recovery, he’s learning from what happened and not taking every day for granted. This looks like a very new normal for him and his family, but they seem to be charging through it together. I'm thankful that Roker is doing well and, while the future can be unpredictable, let's hope that he's able to remain on Today for as long as he's willing and able.