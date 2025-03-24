'A Baseball Bat That You Stuff Into Your Pants': Alec Baldwin Tells WTF Story About Seeing Hilaria's Ex Fully Nude, But It's Her Reactions That Got Me Laughing

News
By published

This is truly a unique experience.

Hilaria Baldwin laughing as Alec Baldwin shared the story of seeing her ex-boyfriend&#039;s penis
(Image credit: TLC)

The Baldwins is deep into its run on TLC and, for those who haven't heard much about it since the premiere date was announced, now is the time to use that Max subscription. Full transparency, I hadn't given the reality show as much attention as other shows on the 2025 TV schedule but, after hearing this WTF story about Alec Baldwin seeing the penis of Hilaria Baldwin's ex and her reaction to it, I think it's high time I catch up.

As a seasoned 90 Day Fiancé viewer, I'm used to hearing stories about genitals and flashing (as well as people selling fart jars.) That said, I think this story from Alec Baldwin about seeing the dong of one of his wife's exes takes the cake. As the actor hilariously recalled, the situation occurred when he and the Mrs. took in the Broadway play Take Me Out:

He was one of the loves of her life, he was a very important boyfriend of hers. We went to go see him on Broadway, and he was naked...We went to go see Take Me Out...and all these baseball players were in the locker room, and they turn around and they're all naked with their dongs hanging out...when he turns around with his 'personality' hanging out I'm like, 'OH! OH! Oh, ok.' He had like a clarinet hanging from his pants. The guy literally turns around and we're like, 'AHHH!'

The clarinet is not the instrument I would typically liken to that part of the body, but it does make for an interesting visual when this tale is being told. I think I would've gone for a flute above anything else, but maybe a clarinet was more apt for what Alec Baldwin experienced. (He was the one who was there, not me, so who am I to judge his comparisons?)

Seeing your wife's ex-lover nude would be traumatizing enough, but then came the part after the show where the actor met the cast and ended up talking to him. I'm not sure why the actor didn't just dip out early, but I'm glad he didn't, given what ultimately went down:

We go out to the lobby, we meet them all. And her [ex] boyfriend comes up to me, and I'm like 'Hey how you doing? You [unspecified expletive].' And you can't pay attention to a word he's saying...I'm like, 'You have a baseball bat that you stuff into your pants every day. How does that work for you?'

The story is bonkers enough, but what really sends it over the top is watching Hilaria Baldwin react to Alec telling it. It seems as if she cannot believe he's repeating this story that a mainstream audience will eventually see, and also stunned by just how much her husband remembers about this run-in. Then there are just moments where it seems like all she can do is put her head in her hands. It's great to watch, and those who haven't seen The Baldwins should check out the clip below:

Expect plenty of stories when checking out The Baldwins, including the one I think many who first saw the actor was getting a series wanted to hear about. The series was filmed ahead of the Rust trial, which centered around the unfortunate death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when Alec Baldwin unknowingly fired a loaded gun at her whilst on set.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Watch The Baldwins and a slew of other TLC reality shows over on Max. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

The case against the actor was ultimately dismissed due to a failure of evidence, though Alec Baldwin was not aware that would happen when filming the reality series. The show taps into his emotions while dealing with all of that. So the show's subject matter can get heavy though, as the penis story suggests, there also moments that a more lighthearted (if not wildly awkward).

The Baldwins airs on TLC on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET. As mentioned, it can also be streamed on Max, where viewers can rewatch this wild moment again and again should they choose to.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Walt (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad

32 Of The Darkest Episodes Of TV Ever
S.W.A.T. cast in Season 8x11

‘It’s Changed My Life.’ See S.W.A.T’s Shemar Moore And The Cast Get Emotional As They React To The Show Wrapping After Its Cancelation
Tony Todd as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines Just Hinted At Another Gruesome Way To Die In Its Upcoming Movie, And I Think It's Worse Than The Log Truck Death
See more latest
Most Popular
Tony Todd as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines Just Hinted At Another Gruesome Way To Die In Its Upcoming Movie, And I Think It's Worse Than The Log Truck Death
Kristen Bell in Veronica Mars
I'm Still Sad Veronica Mars Season 5 Never Happened. I Asked About Why, And Got A Great Answer About Where The Show's Creator Wanted To Go Next
Reacher eating cookie and looking at laptop in Reacher Season 3
Alan Ritchson Eats A Ton And Drinks A ‘Reacher Smoothie’ To Stay Buff While Filming, And His Co-Star Told Me How Hilariously Bad It Is
jack Quaid looking shocked in Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer’s Jack Quaid On The ‘Favorite’ Moment He ‘Never In A Million Years Thought’ He’d Have With Director Christopher Nolan
Seth Rogan, Chase Sui Wonders and Ike Barinholtz in The Studio.
With 97% On Rotten Tomatoes, Seth Rogen’s The Studio Is Being Called A ‘Self-Loathing Love Letter’ To Hollywood
A worried Marisa Tomei from Spider-Man: Homecoming, pictured next to Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.
Friday The 13th's Prequel Series Has Cast Jason's Mom, And I Think We're About To See Another Round Of 'Aunt May' Discourse As A Result
Split Image; On left Maia Kealoha with her hands clasped in prayer in Disney&#039;s Lilo and Stitch. On right Rachel Zegler as Snow White
Lilo And Stich’s Live-Action Lilo Actress Dressed As Snow White Opening Weekend, And There’s An Adorable Photo
Ncuti Gatwa panics as he floats through space in Doctor Who Season 2 promo art.
I Wasn't Enjoying Ncuti Gatwa's First Doctor Who Season Enough To Actually Finish It, But That New Season 2 Trailer Just Convinced Me To Go Back
Tobin Bell smiles slightly in a blue lit torture room in Saw X.
Writer Of Saw XI Explains Why The Scrapped Horror Movie Still Needs To Happen
Dark Universe Frankenstein Castle at Epic Universe
Epic Universe Isn't Even Open Yet But One Merch Item Is Already Sold Out, And I Really Need It To Come Back Before I Get There