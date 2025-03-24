'A Baseball Bat That You Stuff Into Your Pants': Alec Baldwin Tells WTF Story About Seeing Hilaria's Ex Fully Nude, But It's Her Reactions That Got Me Laughing

The Baldwins is deep into its run on TLC and, for those who haven't heard much about it since the premiere date was announced, now is the time to use that Max subscription. Full transparency, I hadn't given the reality show as much attention as other shows on the 2025 TV schedule but, after hearing this WTF story about Alec Baldwin seeing the penis of Hilaria Baldwin's ex and her reaction to it, I think it's high time I catch up.

As a seasoned 90 Day Fiancé viewer, I'm used to hearing stories about genitals and flashing (as well as people selling fart jars.) That said, I think this story from Alec Baldwin about seeing the dong of one of his wife's exes takes the cake. As the actor hilariously recalled, the situation occurred when he and the Mrs. took in the Broadway play Take Me Out:

He was one of the loves of her life, he was a very important boyfriend of hers. We went to go see him on Broadway, and he was naked...We went to go see Take Me Out...and all these baseball players were in the locker room, and they turn around and they're all naked with their dongs hanging out...when he turns around with his 'personality' hanging out I'm like, 'OH! OH! Oh, ok.' He had like a clarinet hanging from his pants. The guy literally turns around and we're like, 'AHHH!'

The clarinet is not the instrument I would typically liken to that part of the body, but it does make for an interesting visual when this tale is being told. I think I would've gone for a flute above anything else, but maybe a clarinet was more apt for what Alec Baldwin experienced. (He was the one who was there, not me, so who am I to judge his comparisons?)

Seeing your wife's ex-lover nude would be traumatizing enough, but then came the part after the show where the actor met the cast and ended up talking to him. I'm not sure why the actor didn't just dip out early, but I'm glad he didn't, given what ultimately went down:

We go out to the lobby, we meet them all. And her [ex] boyfriend comes up to me, and I'm like 'Hey how you doing? You [unspecified expletive].' And you can't pay attention to a word he's saying...I'm like, 'You have a baseball bat that you stuff into your pants every day. How does that work for you?'

The story is bonkers enough, but what really sends it over the top is watching Hilaria Baldwin react to Alec telling it. It seems as if she cannot believe he's repeating this story that a mainstream audience will eventually see, and also stunned by just how much her husband remembers about this run-in. Then there are just moments where it seems like all she can do is put her head in her hands. It's great to watch, and those who haven't seen The Baldwins should check out the clip below:

Expect plenty of stories when checking out The Baldwins, including the one I think many who first saw the actor was getting a series wanted to hear about. The series was filmed ahead of the Rust trial, which centered around the unfortunate death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when Alec Baldwin unknowingly fired a loaded gun at her whilst on set.

The case against the actor was ultimately dismissed due to a failure of evidence, though Alec Baldwin was not aware that would happen when filming the reality series. The show taps into his emotions while dealing with all of that. So the show's subject matter can get heavy though, as the penis story suggests, there also moments that a more lighthearted (if not wildly awkward).

The Baldwins airs on TLC on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET. As mentioned, it can also be streamed on Max, where viewers can rewatch this wild moment again and again should they choose to.