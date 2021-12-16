90 Day Fiancé Star Stephanie Matto Is Making Mad Cash In A Rather Shocking Way

Most 90 Day Fiancé stars reportedly don’t make a ton of money from the series, so it’s become rather commonplace for a vast majority of past and present cast members to have a side hustle. Stephanie Matto is one example of someone who has found success fairly quickly, thanks to both a YouTube channel and her OnlyFans account. Apparently, though, Stephanie has found another way to make money and, to put it bluntly, it’s kind of revolting. As it turns out, the star is utilizing her bodily functions and making mad cash by selling farts online.

Yes, that’s right. She's selling jars of her own toots for 90 Day Fiancé fans to own, and she’s making a lot of dough in the process. The news comes from Stephanie herself, who first posted in November that she’s made about $45,000 selling jars of her own farts to people. Matto recently posted an updated TikTok about the news and claimed that number has since grown to $100,000:

Currently, anyone on the Internet can purchase a jar and a video of the reality TV star farting in jars for $100. This means that Stephanie farted in 1,000 jars since this business venture started. I mean, I know it’s the holiday shopping season, but I have to say I’m rather shocked that the demand is quite this high.

To her credit, Stephanie Matto does a bit more than ship her farts off to 90 Day Fiancé fans. The average package comes with a nice-looking jar that has flower petals inside, as Stephanie believes it helps keep the smell in there longer. She also pens a personalized note for each buyer, which is always a nice personal touch from any small business owner. It’s a shockingly legitimate operation she’s got going here, and I’m assuming the overhead cost versus value doesn’t stink for her (no pun intended).

The average human farts 5 to 15 times a day, but the star has a system that helps her pass gas fast to meet the demand of her customers. In her initial viral TikTok, she revealed that she uses various types of beans, protein mix, protein muffins, hard-boiled eggs, and yogurt. Stephanie added in a recent video that she also uses black bean salad, Coca-Cola, and various cabbage meals to encourage flatulence.

For those wondering if Stephanie is ashamed of this information going public, she’s not. In truth, I think that deep down, we wish we could net $100k just by farting and, for those hoping to do the same, she’s offering advice on her YouTube channel. I wouldn’t be surprised if other franchise cast members jump on this trend and, pretty soon, we have a wide array of options for those into that sort of thing.

Stephanie Matto is currently on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which streams on Discovery+. One can’t help but wonder if her quest for love might be impacted by her latest business venture but, who knows, maybe it’ll somehow lead her to her true soulmate.