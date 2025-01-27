Alec Baldwin’s TLC Reality Show Got A Release Date And There’s At Least One Reason I’ll Definitely Be Checking This One Out

TLC is getting a new addition as part of the 2025 TV Schedule, and it’s a big one! Joining the ranks of 90 Day Fiancé, My 600-lb Life, and The 7 Little Johnstons is Alec Baldwin and his family. The show was first announced back in June 2024 with an adorable chaotic video, but now fans of the comedic actor have a concrete date to look forward to as the cable network announced the show will begin airing on Sunday, February 23rd at 1 p.m. It seems like the Badlwins' dream of wanting their own reality TV show is officially coming true, and as a TLC enthusiast, I’m, of course, going to be tuning in to The Baldwins, but that’s not the only reason I’m excited about the new family reality show.

The first official trailer was released on TLC’s official YouTube channel and gives viewers a quick snapshot of what to expect when the show hits the air. Hilaria, who once had to defend her ethnic background, opens it by saying, “Seven children, six animals, two parents, wild family,” and I couldn’t think of a better tagline for the show. The trailer goes on to show the Baldwin parents attempting to juggle their family in humorous, chaotic moments while also touching on deeper problems the family has faced, like Alec’s legal battle surrounding the death of Rust cinematographer Haylna Hutchins.

Unlike most TLC shows, which center on everyday families who may live unordinary lives (like the Duggars in 19 Kids and Counting), this will be one of the network’s first shows to center around a family who is already familiar with the spotlight. After all, the 30 Rock star has had an incredibly successful career as an actor that spans several decades, landed him several award wins and nominations, and even cemented him as a coveted member of SNL’s Five-Timers Club. In some ways, it seems like The Baldwins would have been better suited for Bravo, where other celebrity-centered reality shows have found a home.

As an avid TLC watcher, I’m most interested to see how the cable network handles a show centered around someone of Alec Baldwin’s status. From the trailer, it looks like the show hopes to be just like any other family reality show on the network, diving into various parenting and sibling struggles that arise in every family. However, given the show centers on a well-known actor in an even more well-known family, viewers might be expecting something different.

Even though Alec and Hilaria have kept their seven children mostly out of the spotlight, there’s still a layer of celebrity that surrounds them because of their father’s status. The trailer is proof of this, showing a scene where Hilaria tells her children to ignore the paparazzi attempting to take photos of them playing. That’s something that usually isn’t a problem for TLC families until they have a couple of seasons under their belt and become mini-celebrities in their own right.

I think it’ll be interesting to see TLC position this well-known family as an ordinary one, just like the rest of the families that make up their line-up. I’m also curious to see how the show will balance the everyday moments the show’s premise promises with TLC’s habit of overdramatizing moments. In a way, it might be more challenging for viewers to catch these overproduced moments, given Alec is an actor, but we’ll have to wait and see. I'll certainly be crossing my fingers that The Baldwins becomes one of the best reality TV shows.

The Baldwins debuts on TLC on Sunday, February 23rd at 10 p.m.