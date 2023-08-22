Big Ed And Angela Deem Flashed Each Other During 90 Day: The Last Resort, But She Was Not Impressed

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Chance: Part 2." Read at your own risk!

Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem are, without much question, the most polarizing stars in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, drawing in both genuine love and love-to-hate reactions from the fandom with their over-the-top behavior. So I probably shouldn't have been that after only two episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort, both were already acting up at the hot tub, to the point where they flashed some private parts to each other. Overall it was a fun and risqué moment that left neither side offended for the act itself, though Big Ed might have some hurt feelings after hearing the comments Angela made afterward in the confessional.

Angela was certainly shocked when she met Big Ed and his fiancé Liz Woods at the hot tub, only to realize Ed was greeting her while completely naked. Angela ultimately laughed it off and flashed her breasts at Ed before then joining them for a soak. Angela later commented on the moment, sharing that she was unimpressed with what she'd seen from her co-star:

He gets the medal of courage because Michael [Ilesanmi] is about three inches bigger. [Laughs.] Okay, I'm just kidding, but there's really no comparison.

Angela did rib Big Ed a little afterward by way of his manhood — or would you call that a riblet? — though not quite as savagely as she did behind the scenes. The 90 Day Fiancé star, who is rarely shy about sharing her opinion, told Ed she knew a surgeon who could add some "length" if he's interested. Perhaps not wanting to submit himself to further chiding, Ed later slipped his swim trunks back on when he saw Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown approach.

It's the second truly wild moment from 90 Day: The Last Resort thus far, following Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's shocking cheating situation. This spinoff has lived up to the hype in terms of how wild it can get, and it's a lot easier now to understand why vacationing resort attendees complained about staying at the same place the show was filming. I would've been fine with it, as it'd be like streaming the show in real life without a Max subscription or TLC needed.

So far, Angela Deem has behaved herself on 90 Day: The Last Resort, at least when it comes to physical altercations if not showing skin. But it seems like she may get into it with a co-star in the following episode, as the preview teased Angela getting in Liz's face after being challenged for trying to confront Ed about interrupting others. After watching Angela's fight with her friend in a hotel lobby recently, I'm not sure I'd want to tussle with her regardless of who's in the right.

We also know that Angela intends to present Michael with divorce papers, which he'll see while appearing in 90 Day: The Last Resort remotely. I'm not sure this moment will hit as hard with him being unable to appear in person, though. And at this point, I have to wonder if we'll ever see Michael make it to the United States. What exactly is the hold-up in his acquiring that spousal visa?

Perhaps we'll get the answer to all that and more when 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Mondays are becoming very 90 Day heavy, so be sure to mark out time in your primetime schedule because some big moments are happening each and every week!