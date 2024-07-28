Alexandra Daddario Has Advice For Women Worried About Their Bodies During Pregnancy: ‘That Can Be Really Hard’

After a few months of wearing fewer sheer looks than normal, Alexandra Daddario shared with the world that next up in her and Andrew Form’s relationship timeline the couple will be having a baby. Daddario had been open about wanting to be parents in the past, but it hasn’t always been an easy road. Now, the actress is speaking out about worries during her own pregnancy and the advice she’d given to any woman going down the same road.

After Daddario announced her pregnancy at the beginning of July, she's been pretty open about her journey so far. Recently, she explained “the biggest thing” she’d share with soon-to-be moms and a lot of what she had to learn had to do with control. She explained:

The biggest thing I’ve learned is you really have to let go of expectations. There’s a lot of things that are completely out of control. Like how you’re gonna feel – and that can be really hard. To just be out of control about what happens to you, what happens to your body. It’s exciting and it’s nerve-wracking all at the same time.

Daddario was speaking to Vogue as part of a photoshoot to show off her maternity look. And while a lot of the video is about her personal glam as a mom-to-be, she did sweetly admit, “I can’t wait for the little baby to be here.” Take a look at more from the fun shoot, below.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) A photo posted by on

Daddario is glowing these days, but also like many moms, it wasn't always picture perfect to get to this point. In fact, a few weeks ago Daddario touched on “loss” earlier in her marriage, revealing that her impending bundle of joy is a rainbow baby. She told the outlet in its print issue:

Well, I had been pregnant. I had loss. It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.

She said getting pregnant again led to “complicated feelings,” but at the time she was busy working on Mayfair Witches and it kept her mind off of potential doomsday thinking patterns after her first loss. Sure, there may have been a little “throwing up” between Witches makeup scenes , which complicated filming Season 2 of the AMC series somewhat, but she admitted her pregnancy to the cast early on and got through it just swimmingly.

Now, with Mayfair Witches set to return in early 2025 and her baby on the way, it's a bit of a waiting game for the actress right now. But that old adage is right: Good things come to those who wait.