Brie Larson And Alexandra Daddario Leaned In After Wearing The Same Dress To An Event, And I Love This For Them

In the world of fashion, two people wearing the same outfit is normally frowned upon, and I’ve never really understood why. I don’t think it’s weird for folks to wear the same garments, and when two people do end up matching, it can be a super cute moment. Case and point, fashion icons Alexandra Daddario and Brie Larson wore the same black dress with white polka dots to an event, they leaned into the coincidence, and it was amazing.

Both actresses were attending a press conference for the Filming Italy 2024 in Cagliari, Italy when they were photographed in the dress. They fully leaned into their matching moment too, as they posed for a photo with John David Washington, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

In a way, this reminds me of the time Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya wore matching jumpsuits to a Dune: Part Two event. When it comes to matching, it’s all about mentality. If you look embarrassed to be wearing the same thing, people probably won’t like it. However, if you confidently lean into it, you can make it a serious fashion moment.

Adding to this fun matching situation, Daddario and Larson also showed off their unique aesthetics through how they styled the dress. As you can see in the image above, The White Lotus star is carrying a cute tan woven purse, while The Marvels actress paired the dress with a red handbag. Other photos showed that their shoe choices differed too, as Daddario rocked white sneakers while Larson wore strappy sandals.

If anything, both these women wearing this dress proves it's a must-have item.

We’ve written countless stories about Alexandra Daddario embracing her style while staying on-trend – like the time she took on the black bikini trend while going to the gym earlier this summer. Plus, we’ve coved stories about Brie Larson rocking trendy yet unique looks (like the time she wore a cool blazer and mini shorts earlier this summer) many times. So, the fact that these two stylish gals were wearing the same dress simply means that it's a perfect piece to have this summer.

If you are looking to match with these wonderful ladies too, have no fear! Saks Fifth Avenue sells the Dôen Rosaria Polka Dot Ruched Bust Maxi Dress. While it’s not the exact Dôen garment Larson and Daddario are wearing, it’s very, very similar (and slightly cheaper).

Rosaria Polka Dot Ruched Bust Maxi Dress from Saks Fifth Avenue for $348.

Honestly, after seeing these two wear a dress very similar to this one, I’m tempted. It’s such a great staple summer piece, and they both looked gorgeous in it. The classic polka dot pattern is something that will never go out of style, and the flowy garment is perfect for the season.

Moving forward, if these two make comments about their matching fits, or if we get any more incredible ensembles from either of them, we’ll let you know.