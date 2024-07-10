As Alexandra Daddario Announced Her Pregnancy, She Adorably Referenced Margot Robbie And Hailey Bieber

It seems that there’s something in the water, as it feels like a number of Hollywood stars have revealed pregnancies as of late. That’s not bad, though, as said A-listers have been reveling in the fact that they have sweet bundles of joy on the way. Now, it would seem that we can add yet another bright star to the roster of ladies who are expecting. Fan-favorite actress Alexandra Daddario confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first child. She announced the news in a sweet way and adorably referenced fellow soon-to-be first-time moms Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber in the process.

Alexandra Daddario confirmed that she and husband Andrew Form are expecting by way of a cover story done with Vogue. As part of the spread, the 38-year-old actress took part in a fun photoshoot, in which she showed off her baby bump. Daddario seems to be absolutely glowing in the sweet snapshots, which were shared to the magazine’s official Instagram account. You can check them out for yourself down below:

Around the same time that Vogue published its story, the Mayfair Witches actress herself took to her own IG to share the news. In doing so, she shared a pic from her photoshoot. But what really grabs the attention is the cheeky nod she made towards her fellow pregnant Hollywood starlets:

Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber’s kids.

27-year-old Hailey Bieber is expecting her first child with her Grammy-winning husband, Justin. The Biebers announced the pregnancy back in May with an artsy video that drew responses from a plethora of stars. Days later, it was believed that Justin’s mom teased that twins were on the way, though she set the record straight. That aside, fans also believe the Biebers have teased the gender of their child. 34-year-old Margot Robbie’s first pregnancy with hubby Tom Ackerley was reported this past weekend, and the two have yet to speak out about the news.

What I find to be really funny about Alexandra Daddario’s caption is that her assertion could actually become a reality. She – as well as the stars she name-dropped – do all live in California. So the idea of their children all attending the same school as toddlers isn’t that far-fetched. Personally, I kind of like the thought of all three starlets or their spouses all showing up for pick-up at the end of a school day.

The Percy Jackson veteran, who’s been embracing her own style as of late, told Vogue that she’s “overjoyed” to be pregnant. And, as she revealed, it’s particularly special since she experienced a miscarriage some time ago. It would seem that now, though, she’s looking to move past that “very, very painful” time and look towards the future. I’m excited for her and from this point on, won’t stop wondering if that future will include a carpool that involves the two stars she mentioned.

Congratulations are definitely owed to Alexandra Daddario and her family. One hopes that this pregnancy will go smoothly and that she’ll soon be cradling a beautiful baby! And, of course, we also wish the same for both Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie.