‘I Was Throwing Up And Having Make-Out Scenes’: Alexandra Daddario Recalls Working While Pregnant And How Her Co-Stars Learned The Big News

For many jobs out there, an employee announcing pregnancy news won’t necessarily change anything too much for coworkers, but that changes just a bit when it comes to filming a TV show. Just ask Alexandra Daddario, who discovered she was pregnant as the second season of the upcoming horror series Mayfair Witches was going into production in New Orleans for Season 2. As such, there was much vomiting and making out to be had, and without it even being a Mardi Gras thing.

For those who may have somehow missed the news, Daddario shared the surprising news that she’s pregnant with her and husband Andrew Form ’s first child together. But while fans may have been shocked to hear news about the trend-setting celeb’s bun in the oven, certain cast and crew members from Mayfair Witches were understandably quick to pick up on the changes.

For one, she was dealing with the age-old issue of morning sickness, all while having to film a show in which her character Rowan Fielding, who had her own baby in Season 1, has romantic entanglements. (To say nothing of filming Mayfair Witches ’ freakiest and most frightening sequences .) As such, it wasn’t that far into the shoot when Daddario realized she would need to get candid, telling Vogue :

I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my co stars right after. By week five, I was like, there’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.

In fact, the actress said even beyond the vomiting being a big clue, she also unwittingly tipped off co-star Ben Feldman when she declined a turkey sandwich with the explanation that she couldn’t eat deli meats. She tried to refute his assumption with casual ease, but wasn’t wholly successful.

By the time it became clear that she couldn’t hide her pregnancy any further, she became optimistic that it would be a net positive for others to know, thinking she would be able to take more formal breaks, but that was just a pipe dream. It wasn’t ever a problem, though, thanks to co-stars who understood the changes she was going through. As she put it:

I was like, If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace. … No [, it didn’t work]. [However] I have wonderful co stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.

While she wasn’t able to hide her impending blessing for too long in her professional life, she had a far more successful time keeping the news from her fans, thanks to specific outfit choices at public events , as well as specific poses for bikini beach shots . Power to her for keeping it going as long as possible.

Now fans will no doubt be looking for which kissing moments in Mayfair Witches Season 2 were filmed just after Daddario spewed behind the scenes. Not exactly the most straightforward way to be excited about a TV show, but it counts.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors