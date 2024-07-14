‘I Was Throwing Up And Having Make-Out Scenes’: Alexandra Daddario Recalls Working While Pregnant And How Her Co-Stars Learned The Big News
Hope somebody had mints on this set.
For many jobs out there, an employee announcing pregnancy news won’t necessarily change anything too much for coworkers, but that changes just a bit when it comes to filming a TV show. Just ask Alexandra Daddario, who discovered she was pregnant as the second season of the upcoming horror series Mayfair Witches was going into production in New Orleans for Season 2. As such, there was much vomiting and making out to be had, and without it even being a Mardi Gras thing.
For those who may have somehow missed the news, Daddario shared the surprising news that she’s pregnant with her and husband Andrew Form’s first child together. But while fans may have been shocked to hear news about the trend-setting celeb’s bun in the oven, certain cast and crew members from Mayfair Witches were understandably quick to pick up on the changes.
For one, she was dealing with the age-old issue of morning sickness, all while having to film a show in which her character Rowan Fielding, who had her own baby in Season 1, has romantic entanglements. (To say nothing of filming Mayfair Witches’ freakiest and most frightening sequences.) As such, it wasn’t that far into the shoot when Daddario realized she would need to get candid, telling Vogue:
In fact, the actress said even beyond the vomiting being a big clue, she also unwittingly tipped off co-star Ben Feldman when she declined a turkey sandwich with the explanation that she couldn’t eat deli meats. She tried to refute his assumption with casual ease, but wasn’t wholly successful.
By the time it became clear that she couldn’t hide her pregnancy any further, she became optimistic that it would be a net positive for others to know, thinking she would be able to take more formal breaks, but that was just a pipe dream. It wasn’t ever a problem, though, thanks to co-stars who understood the changes she was going through. As she put it:
While she wasn’t able to hide her impending blessing for too long in her professional life, she had a far more successful time keeping the news from her fans, thanks to specific outfit choices at public events, as well as specific poses for bikini beach shots. Power to her for keeping it going as long as possible.
Now fans will no doubt be looking for which kissing moments in Mayfair Witches Season 2 were filmed just after Daddario spewed behind the scenes. Not exactly the most straightforward way to be excited about a TV show, but it counts.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Without a premiere date set just yet, the second season of Mayfair Witches will arrive on AMC and with an AMC+ subscription in late 2024.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.