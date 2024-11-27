All The New Girl Thanksgiving Episodes, Ranked

Holiday-themed episodes are a sitcom tradition as old as time. Friends excelled at creating memorable Christmas episodes , but its Thanksgiving ones proved that the food holiday could be funnier than the Merry and Cheer one. Thanksgiving might be the best holiday for a series centered around friends and friendship. Therefore it is perfect for sitcoms following buddies, like New Girl.

New Girl aired five Thanksgiving episodes during its seven seasons. It had a Thanksgiving episode every season but the fifth and seventh seasons. Season 7 was a short final season that aired after Thanksgiving. Star Zooey Deschanel was missing for the first half of Season 5, when a Thanksgiving episode would have likely aired. It wouldn’t have felt like a true New Girl’s Thanksgiving episode without Jess. Additionally, it also aired after the holiday season.

Let’s explore New Girl’s five Thanksgiving episodes and rank them from worst to best based on their significance to the series, their level of fun, and how they bring Thanksgiving joy.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

5. “Last Thanksgiving” (Season 6)

What Happens In The Ep: This is the final New Girl Thanksgiving episode because newly married Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) will be moving out of the loft and into their place. It’s also really the final Thanksgiving episode because the show ended the following year with a short season. To celebrate his new life, Schmidt invites his morally questionable, absent father Gavin (Peter Gallagher) to Thanksgiving. Immediately, Gavin kills the vibe by nursing a broken heart that he caused. Plus, Jess plans to end things with an injured Robby (Nelson Franklin).



Why It Ranks Here On The List: New Girl has a lot of fun Thanksgiving episodes but this one falls a little short, especially as the final Thanksgiving episode. As much as we want to invest in Gavin’s problematic behavior, it doesn’t create an interesting enough plot to laugh or care about the outcome. As a romantic comedy series , Jess’s romantic interests of that season often appear in these Thanksgiving episodes. Compared to most of Jess’s other boyfriends, Robby is the least interesting. Additionally, most of the episode revolves around her calling things off with him only to finally feel a spark. It makes the whole plot kind of feel like a waste of time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

4. “Parents” (Season 2)

What Happens In The Ep: Jess channels the spirit of Lindsay Lohan to try to trap her parents into getting back together. The plotting includes having Nick (Jake Johnson) hit on her mom. It all leads to a very chaotic Thanksgiving. Schmidt also gets a visit from his cousin. This presents another disastrous dynamic as it turns into cousin vs cousin to prove who is the manliest. This competition ends with Winston (Lamorne Morris) getting an unwelcome kiss from one of the Schmidts.

Why It Ranks Here On The List: “Parents” has two of New Girl ’s best guest stars with Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner playing Jess’s parents. It’s also a very cute premise and true to Jess’s childlike nature. It’s a solid New Girl episode in terms of premise and Thanksgiving-ness. However, the Schmidt vs Schmidt storyline brings the vibes of “Parents” down. It’s not that amusing as a subplot. Schmidt is always supposed to be a cringy but lovable character, but the addition of his cousin (Rob Riggle) just takes him over the edge of being too uncomfortable to watch. Plus the plan to kiss Winston without his consent or knowledge doesn’t age well.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

3. “Thanksgiving III” (Season 3)

What Happens In The Ep: Coach teases Nick about changing because of his relationship with Jess. To prove he hasn’t changed, he convinces Jess and the rest of the group to go on a camping trip for Thanksgiving. This leads to some funny and dangerous situations.

Why It Ranks Here On The List: “Thanksgiving III” is a great one to highlight the anomaly that is Nick Miller and why he became a fan favorite. It also highlights why he’s one of New Girl ’s funniest characters. He’s a mess but very likable and charming in his disastrous behavior. That comes across in this episode. The one major flaw of “Thanksgiving III” is the Cece, Schmidt, and Coach love triangle. Love triangles amongst friends always make things awkward. That happens here and it takes away some of the episode's brilliance, like the growing bond of Winston and Cece, who become one of the show’s best platonic duos, and the “forging” in the supermarket scenes. It is, however, one of New Girl’s funniest Thanksgiving episodes— though it feels the least like a holiday episode.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

2. “Thanksgiving” (Season 1)

What Happens In The Ep: Jess invites her crush Paul (Justin Long) to Thanksgiving. It’s immediately filled with mishaps, including a dead neighbor and an oven that doesn't fit the turkey. Paul is basically the male version of Jess, which annoys Nick. He tries to make Nick like him, while Nick’s hate for Paul grows. Cece also gets a taste of Schmidt’s more dominant side and she likes it.

Why It Ranks Here On The List: “Thanksgiving” excellently sets up the series standard with these holiday episodes. It highlights the gang. Nick is the lovable grouch that has set many women’s standards too high , Winston is a little weird but charming, Schmidt becomes increasingly more of a control freak, and Cece adds to the chaos. It helps show a pattern that the characters know so well. “Thanksgiving” also gives fans a little snippet of the future Nick and Jess romance because he’s clearly jealous of Paul. The episode starts the theme of Thanksgiving also tying into some romantic development for Jess. Paul is also one of Jess’s best romances, besides Nick. He is a reminder of why Justin Long is one of the show’s best guest stars . He’s instantly perfect as Paul.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

1.“Thanksgiving IV” (Season 4)

What Happens In The Ep: Schmidt introduces “Bangs-giving.” Everyone has to play matchmaker for everyone else by bringing them a date. Meanwhile, in a new position of authority, Jess tries to avoid her crush and subordinate Ryan (Julian Morris). Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) complicates this desire by inviting him to be Jess’s date.

Why It Ranks Here On The List: “Thanksgiving IV” has so many great moments and characters, including Tran (Ralph Ahn), Nick’s best friend. It’s full of great Tran moments . The episode also sets up Cece and Schmidt to reunite, which we know eventually leads to their marriage. It has many cute moments between them, including her sending away her real date just to continue to talk to Schmidt. Each of the group also has a hilarious subplot involving their dates. Winston’s lunch lady trauma is one of the best of these subplots.

These New Girl Thanksgiving episodes remind you of the series’ rewatchable nature. It’s spirited wholesome fun. The characters make the series delightful so the best Thanksgiving episodes are usually the ones that allow each character their moment to shine.