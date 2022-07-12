All The Bachelorette Season 19 Eliminations For Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia, Updated Weekly

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 19 eliminations. Read at your own risk!

The Bachelorette has broken the franchise's time-honored mold for Season 19, taking viewers on two women’s journeys to find a husband. Following a particularly hellish season of The Bachelor , Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are in full control of their dual season, which will hopefully end in not one, but two men getting down on one knee to propose to the bachelorettes. But the ladies have to make quite a few eliminations before they can reach their final two.

With two leads for Season 19 comes a record number of contestants, as 32 men entered Bachelor Mansion on Night 1. In this list we’ll track how all the drama goes down, giving a week-by-week breakdown of all the men who have been cut from The Bachelorette Season 19. Whether they fail to receive a rose at the rose ceremony, find themselves on the wrong side of a 2-on-1 date, or get sent home for any other reason , you’ll be able to find all that information here with weekly updates updated weekly. Let’s take a look at who’s been cast off so far as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia search for love !

(Image credit: ABC)

Night 1 Elimination: Joey and Justin Young

The Bachelor has featured twin contestants in the past, but this was the first time double trouble came to The Bachelorette. It was also the first time the franchise’s decision to double things up might have made sense, with there being two bachelorettes and all. But any hopes for double dates between Joey and Justin Young and Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were dashed immediately. Both women found it hard to get to know the 24-year-olds in a 2-on-2 setting, and we unfortunately didn’t get a chance to see what they would bring to a relationship as individuals. This resulted in their being sent home, despite the cancellation of the first rose ceremony .

(Image credit: ABC)

Night 1 Elimination: Roby Sobieski

When the casting department brings a magician on to The Bachelorette, fans know they’re in for some illusions, for better or worse. After showing off a couple of different tricks, Roby Sobieski clarified he didn’t want to take attention away from the women, and he started asking them questions about themselves. He seemed sweet but admitted to being really nervous, which might have contributed to him not being able to form a connection with either Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia, dooming him to the dreaded Night 1 elimination.

The season premiere of The Bachelorette usually sees a much larger group of guys getting sent home. By comparison, the previous two bachelorettes, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young , each sent home seven men on Night 1, and from a slightly smaller pool of contestants. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, in an unprecedented move, chose to cancel their rose ceremony on the first night, after they were unable to spend ample time with many of the men. However, they both did get to speak to these three guys, and after not feeling a spark with any of them, the leads quietly walked them out.