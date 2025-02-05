Allison Holker's Book About Her Husband Alleges He Was Doing Drugs While Working On The Ellen DeGeneres Show: 'He Was Really Good At Hiding It'

It’s been over two years since the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2022. More recently, alleged details on Boss’ passing and mental state have been divulged by his wife, Allison Holker. She shared that information in her recently released memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. Among the topics discussed is tWitch’s supposed drug use, which supposedly increased shortly before his death. Holker even claims he used them while working on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

What Exactly Did Allison Holker Say About tWitch’s Drug Use In Her Book?

Through her new book, 36-year-old Allison Holker has been incredibly candid about her life and experiences with her late husband. She describes both highs and lows, with the latter including her spouse’s mental health struggles and the moment she learned of his suicide. Another set of quotes from the book (via Us Weekly) involve her speaking about Stephen Boss’ purported reliance on marijuana. Holker went as far as to say that it came to a point at which Boss was in “an almost constant state of high” not long before he died. She also said:

What I didn’t know until I surveyed our backyard security cameras was that Stephen’s smoking had ratcheted up. He was smoking in the morning and at night. It’s almost as if he used one strain of pot at the start of the day to become tWitch, then used another at night to come down from that persona.

In 2014, the late So You Think You Can Dance star joined Ellen, ultimately serving as a guest DJ and later guest. In time, the father of two was also named an executive producer on the talk show and remained with the program until it ended in 2022. Like many others, Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to tWitch after his death. As for how his purported drug habits related to the show, Allison Holker claimed he had a habit of “sneaking out to smoke” amid production. Holker also asserted that her hubby was able to do this without anyone knowing:

To the best of my knowledge, nobody knew. He was really good at hiding it. If I had been aware of the extent of his usage, I would have gone into protector mode right away.

Allison Holker also asserted that had she known what was going on, she would’ve arranged for her spouse to enter rehab “no questions asked.” Despite that, she also said “Stephen’s behavior demonstrated that he clearly didn’t want” help from her or anyone else. While Holker continues to share claims about Boss, she’s receiving backlash from others who knew him.

What Have Others Said In Regard To The Claims Made By Stephen Boss’ Wife?

When Allison Holker began promoting her book, some of tWitch’s relatives spoke out against her. One of those people was the fan-favorite DJ’s cousin, Darielle, who took to social media to say she was “so tired of keeping [her] fucking mouth shut.” She not only accused Holker of making family members sign NDAs at Stephen Boss’ funeral but also claimed she was keeping her and Boss’ kids from their family. Boss’ brother, Dré Rose, also backed up Darielle’s claims on his own social media account (via EW).

Courtney Ann Platt – a friend of the Boss/Holker family – voiced her disapproval as well. She shared her thoughts using an Instagram post, with which she chastised Holker for the manner in which she’s opened up about her husband. In Platt’s estimation, it’s the “most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.” She also questioned Holker on whether this situation would “protect [Boss’] children from any further humiliation, hurt and despair” in the long run.

Someone did come to Allison Holker’s defense, however, as her daughter, Weslie, shared thoughts. In a lengthy social media video, the 16-year-old spoke in favor of her mother and expressed disillusionment with her relatives speaking out as they have. As Holker continues to discuss her husband’s death, drug abuse and more in various formats, we can only speculate as to what other kinds of reactions she’ll garner.