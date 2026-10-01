Earlier this year we watched the love story of Catherine and Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, and now we’re going to get to see the Dashwood sisters face poverty. The upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Sense and Sensibility has every classic lit lover re-reading Jane Austen. When I go to the movies, it feels mandatory to have popcorn even though I’m not a huge fan. (I know, it’s scandalous.) So, obviously I’m not normally a popcorn bucket girlie, but the Sense and Sensibility bucket rocks for book lovers.

Honestly, it’s one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen, and I’m already thinking about how it matches my bookends. So I’m positive that other book lovers and Austen girlies are going to be adding this to their shelves. Even the Regal Movies Instagram knows its audience, captioning the post: “For the romantics, the readers, and the popcorn people.” Fair warning: once you check out the Book Stack Popcorn Tin below, you’re definitely going to want it.

If you think the Book Stack Popcorn Tin is giving Regency era, then you should watch the latest trailer for Sense and Sensibility. It gives you a first look at Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood as she and her sisters discover that they’re facing poverty after their father’s death. Once you've watched the trailer, you’ll see that Georgia Oakley understood her assignment. It has Keira Knightley’s Pride and Prejudice (2005) vibes, and I’m here for it. The movie will finally hit the 2026 movie schedule when it comes to theaters in America on October 16, but you can start getting the bucket on October 14.

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Clearly, I’m not the only one the Book Stack tin has hyped for the upcoming historical romance. Many fans sound off in the comments about how badly they need it, and they’re not wrong. Here are a few of the best reactions:

OMG take my money!!! Can you ship it to Sweden, pls?! - @linnjbookis

A story shot and set in the UK but in the UK we can't get a bucket 😭 - @maddie_madame

They’ve done it. They’ve made a popcorn bucket appeal to me - @notedbychloe

GIMME GIMME GIMME - @lassoedmoon

I don't have space for this but I want it. 😂 - @nbk_mari

These reactions say it all. By watching the trailer, it’s clear that the movie is going to accurately capture the drama and romance of Austen’s work, as you see the reactions of the three sisters when they discover there is no money and the meeting between Edgar-Jones’ Elinor and George MacKay’s Edward.

By the looks of it, the movie should be a charming follow-up to the hot melodrama of Wuthering Heights we saw earlier this year with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Austen fans can also check out the British series The Other Bennet Sister, which is based on the novel by Janice Hadlow. The book serves as a continuation of Pride and Prejudice and follows the overlooked sister Mary as she embarks on a journey of romance and self-discovery.

Raise your hand if you're as excited as I am to check out the Book Stack tin? The classic literature vibes will make for the perfect companion to Sense and Sensibility, and I can't wait!