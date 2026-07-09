It’s Time For The Emmys To Add The Reality TV Category We All Want

It’s been a little over twenty years since The Amazing Race won the first Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, and in the time since, the Television Academy has steadily added more awards to honor the great work being done in the reality space. Given the popularity and staying power of the genre, those honors have been well deserved, but there’s still one huge omission the Television Academy needs to fix.

Producers, hosts, casting departments, cinematographers, costume designers and more working professionals are now eligible to win dedicated categories, but the actual people we tune into these shows to watch still aren’t eligible to win anything at the Emmys. That’s a problem, and it’s also a huge missed opportunity. We need a category that’s for Best Reality Competition Contestant And/ Or Cast Member, and we need it as soon as possible.

Imagine an alternate universe in which Survivor legends like Boston Rob, Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Cirie Fields were Emmy nominees or even winners. Imagine a world in which Big Brother favorites like Rachel Reilly, Dan Gheesling and Taylor Hale could brag forever about being recognized by the Academy. Imagine if standouts from Drag Race, Top Chef, Amazing Race, American Idol, Love Island, The Traitors and other competitions were eligible to do more than just win the show.

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And that’s doubly true for the stars of more traditional reality shows. The Real Housewives are the most obvious example. Nene Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa Giudice and so many others have turned millions of people into passionate and dedicated fans. They’re fantastic at what they do and deserve the chance to be honored in the same way as the stars of more traditional scripted shows. How much drama and intrigue and fun would have been created by some of these women being put head-to-head in the same Emmy category? I’d watch a multiple episode arc of that every season.

I’m sure there are any number of practical reasons why this hasn’t happened. I’m sure there are issues with union vs non union performers. I’m sure there are issues with feeling like these personalities are supposed to be “real people” and not professionals working on a show. I’m sure it would be awkward for voters to try and figure out how to compare Tom Sandoval to Rick Devens and Bob The Drag Queen.

I get that it’s complicated, but the Emmys are about honoring people doing great work in television. Clearly, the Television Academy has decided the reality genre is worth celebrating and is here to stay. I agree. Now it’s time to start celebrating the actual people we’re watching each season. With all due respect to hosts, it’s the actual contestants who make or break a season. Assumedly, that’s why, back in 2017, the Academy officially added Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program. Now it’s time to do the same for the contestants and cast members.

If it were up to me, I’d add four categories and do Best Male Star In A Reality Show, Best Female Star In A Reality Show, Best Male Competitor In A Competition Show and Best Female Competitor In A Competition Show. Honestly though, I’d settle for just one that more generally honors the stars in the entire Reality-Competition space. They’ve collectively earned their moment. Now it’s time we give it to them.