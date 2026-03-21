Kevin Hart Dropped Plenty Of F-Bombs (And A Big Promise) While Talking Up His Netflix Roast

Kevin Hart continues to be one of the busiest stars in all of Hollywood, and he’s now booked a gig that will figuratively and literally put him in the hot set. It was confirmed this past week that Hart would serve as the guest of honor at a roast that’ll be available for Netflix subscription holders to stream later this spring. Hart himself also confirmed the news by sharing a very on-brand post on social media. That update not only dropped plenty of f-bombs, but it also included a major promise.

What Did Kevin Hart Say About His Upcoming Roast?

The Roast of Kevin Hart is set to stream live on May 10 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Serving as host will be fellow comedian Shane Gillis, and the event should be a truly wild sight to behold. At least, that’s the feeling someone could get after hearing what Hart himself had to say about it. The comedian shared his announcement on Instagram and he didn’t ease up on the profanity one bit. Aside from that, he also made a guarantee that may entice viewers to stream the roast live:

It’s going down MOTHER FUCKERS!!!!!!! This is what you want????? Ok FINE!!!!! Let’s get active then…. Just remember that I get the fucking MICROPHONE LAST!!!!!! There has never been a comedian that has sat in the chair ….. I will be the first …. I can take all of the hard punches…. Bring it BITCHES!!!!!! I’m not even close to scared….. this is what I do motherfuckers ….. let’s fucking gooooooooooooooo…… U better buckle up…. This will be the biggest and the best live event EVER!!!!!!!!!!!

That f-bomb-laced tease leaves readers with a lot to chew on (and laugh about). However, what really catches my eye is the promise that it’ll be the “biggest and the best live event ever.” Of course, when a star is promoting something, they’re going to do what they can to hype it up. However, given that Hart is usually purposeful in how he sells his shows and movies, it’s hard not to take this as anything less than a serious promise. With that, now, I have to wonder how he’ll fulfill that pledge.

Article continues below

How Could Kevin Hart Make His Roast One Of The Live Events Of All Time?

Although Shaq expressed interest in being Netflix’s latest roastee, it honestly makes sense as to why Kevin Hart was selected for the job. The Acting My Age headliner did serve as the host of Tom Brady’s record-breaking 2024 roast on the streamer, so this feels like a natural hand-off of sorts. Despite that, Hart, Gillis and co. are going to have to do quite a bit to top the buzz garnered by Brady’s roast (which includes some truly harsh and cringey highlights).

The producers are going to want to assemble a star-studded group of roasters for the dais. Roast veteran Jeff Ross – who also serves as a producer on Hart’s roast – is likely to be among those who throw jabs at the Think Like a Man alum. I’d also bring in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has a history of ripping on Hart and vice versa. Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Taraji P. Henson, Bryan Cranston and Ice Cube are also among other celebrity friends that could bring some serious star power to the event.

Of course, I already can’t help but wonder what the aftermath of this roast – which will close out the Netflix is a Joke festival – will look like. Following his own roast, Tom Brady said he regretted how the roast made his family feel, with Hart himself later acknowledging those sentiments. Of course, Hart himself knows how to roll with the punches, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s willing to take more than a few shots (and drop some expletives) in the pursuit of “the best live event ever.”

The Roast of Kevin Hart will begin streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 10, on Netflix as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Also, those who want a taste of how wild a roast can be can stream Tom Brady’s on the aforementioned platform now.