Fans Have All Kinds Of Wild Thoughts After Kevin Hart Settles His Beef With Katt Williams At His Roast

Over the weekend, The Roast of Kevin Hart streamed live amid the 2026 TV schedule, and it was quite eventful, to say the least. The latest celebrity roast to be available to Netflix subscription holders, the event saw a number of notable stars skewer Hart. In a surprising twist, though, Katt Williams – who long had beef with Hart – appeared as well. While Williams did indeed stick it to his fellow comic, his set ended with the pair squashing their conflict. Now, in the aftermath, fans have plenty of wild and funny thoughts.

Williams was unveiled as a surprise guest by fellow roaster Regina Hall, and the Atlanta alum didn’t hold back on Hart, critiquing his skills as both an actor and comedian. He also humorously reiterated his belief that Hart “stole” everything from him career-wise. Ultimately, Williams’ set generated some big laughs amongst attendees at Kia Forum this past Sunday. After that, though, Hart himself stopped Williams from leaving and proposed a truce that he seemingly accepted. Check out that moment in the video below:

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams squash their beef #kevinhartroast pic.twitter.com/Ho08CKYl9jMay 11, 2026

I certainly didn’t see that coming and, by the looks of it, neither did fans. Many took to the comments of that X video and shared their thoughts. While some seemed to be ecstatic over the notion of the two comedians finally burying the hatchet, others appeared more skeptical:

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Katt like ‘you are still a plant’. 🤣🤣- @ShadowSnake164

This is actually the comeback arc nobody expected. Katt and Kevin both winning at the same time is kinda crazy to see. - @brandooonndd

Katty is not with that shi😂😭 that man is just playing along. Wait until he gets home. - @OlobaBulk1

Kevin and Katt in the same room after all that history? Netflix really said let’s test emotional stability live. - @AdeRunsAds

Best believe Katt will be on somebody podcast tomorrow clowning Kevin Hart again. 😂😭😂 - @kiss_my_grits01

2026 really got Kevin Hart and Katt Williams calling a truce before GTA 6 😭- @RiteshJat231646

Hopefully, that’ll be Drake and Kendrick in 10yrs…doubtful but anything is possible 🤷🏾‍♂️😂- @BanksStreet74

More on Katt Williams (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix) Katt Williams Just Made Some Bold Claims About Dirt He Allegedly Has On Eddie Murphy And Will Smith

For years, Katt Williams and Kevin Hart remained on separate ends of the comedy pool, with each critiquing the other. One major point in the feud occurred in early 2024 when Williams was interviewed on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay (which even inspired an SNL skit). It was during that conversation that Williams accused Hart of being an industry “plant” as well as a “puppet” (and Williams even referenced those comments directly during the roast). And, even years before that, Williams made pointed claims about what Hart would do to sell his movies.

What’s so jarring to me is that the roast’s kumbaya moment could come after such a brutal set from Williams. I mean, the One of Them Days alum even went so far as to evoke Diddy parties again and suggest Hart participated in some of the wild activities that reportedly happened there. However, I won’t sit here and scoff at the Think Like a Man star trying to initiate a bit of peace.

I’d still be lying, however, if I said I wasn’t curious as to whether or not this beef is truly settled. After all, as one of the commenters suggests, it’s certainly possible that Katt Williams could be interviewed and throw shade at Kevin Hart at a later time. Still, I guess it doesn’t hurt to remain optimistic. And, at the very least, Williams' set paired with the hug made for some great TV.

Those who haven’t already should check out The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix.