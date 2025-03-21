American Dad Is Reportedly Leaving TBS, But It's Actually Great News

News
By published

I don't think fans can be mad about this.

Screenshot of Stan talking through car window in American Dad
(Image credit: TBS)

American Dad has been on television for a long time, and change is bound to come when that happens. The series has shifted to being less political after its early seasons, and now it's going full circle with a big change to its home network. Yes, the animated series is reportedly leaving TBS soon, but it's great news as reports say it's headed to a larger network.

The show will end its run during the 2025 TV schedule on TBS and is shifting over to Fox, according to reports. I'm pretty thrilled to hear that news as a fan, especially after learning some of the alleged details behind this deal.

American Dad Will Reportedly Head Back To Fox For Season 20 And Beyond

According to Deadline, American Dad will reportedly shift from TBS to Fox for Season 20 and beyond. While the news is not official, and the network's reps didn't comment on the matter, it's allegedly for multiple seasons and will ensure that the Smith family is back on its original network for some time.

The news comes after years of TBS dropping original programs and worries on the internet that the Seth MacFarlane series would also be on the chopping block.

While the news remains unconfirmed, it seems the series will be safe for a while.

Why Fans Should Be Excited To See American Dad Return To Fox

While there may be a generation of viewers who grew up with American Dad on TBS, an old animation fan like me can attest having it back on Fox is a great thing. This will allow the network to tie it in with its long-running Animation Domination lineup, which includes The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Wouldn't it be great to get all those shows back together in one night?

Honestly, that may not be the goal Fox is aiming for, especially after moving Family Guy to Wednesday nights last year. Perhaps the bigger win is that first-run new episodes of American Dad will be available with a Hulu subscription. That would effectively make the streaming platform the place to be for Adult Animation.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Get all the animated fun your heart can handle with ad-supported and ad-free options for Hulu. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

View Deal

Returning to network television can only help American Dad as well, as it traditionally pulls in a larger viewership than cable networks. I can only imagine the ratings if we finally get the proper Family Guy crossover fans have been curious about for years. Personally, I'm just happy to see it'll likely have a future on television, and I hope Seth MacFarlane can work on getting The Orville another season next.

Keep an eye out for updates on American Dad and when we officially learn about its new home and future on television. CinemaBlend will continue praising the show in the meantime and spinning that album that dropped last year on repeat.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
David Letterman on The Late Show with David Letterman

32 Ridiculous Things David Letterman Did A Top 10 About
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Do Revenge, Courteney Cox on Friends.

The Funny Way Friends’ Monica Geller Had An Impact On Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Real-Life Vacation Habits
The Green Lantern in DC comics.

Lanterns Has Cast Another Important Character In John Stewart’s Life, And It Has Me More Excited About What’s Ahead For The Popular Green Lantern
See more latest
Most Popular
The Green Lantern in DC comics.
Lanterns Has Cast Another Important Character In John Stewart’s Life, And It Has Me More Excited About What’s Ahead For The Popular Green Lantern
Daniel Craig offers a rushed toast to Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.
Amazon-MGM's James Bond Plans Are Allegedly Ramping Up, And I Think People Are About To Be Shaken And Stirred With Rumors About The Release Date And More
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us&#039; rooftop scene
Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Passionately Responded To Blake Lively's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit, And Her Team Fired Right Back
From left to right: Hawkeye, War Machine, Iron Man, Captain America, Nebula, Rocket, Ant-Man and Black Widow standing together out of uniform in Avengers: Endgame.
Let’s Talk About The Clever And Specific Easter Egg Marvel Has Dropped As Avengers 4 & 5 Are Coming Together
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Do Revenge, Courteney Cox on Friends.
The Funny Way Friends’ Monica Geller Had An Impact On Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Real-Life Vacation Habits
Bob The Drag Queen and Boston Rob split image
Bob The Drag Queen’s Traitors Round Table With Boston Rob Is Already Iconic, But I Find It Fascinating How Little Time They Had Behind The Scenes
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise and JLo in Marry Me
The Wild Story Behind How A JLo Music Video Caused Sterling K. Brown And His Wife To Temporarily Break Up: ‘She Bounced Out’
Daffy Duck looks over a toilet with a face of discontent in The Looney Tunes Show - S1 E15 &quot;Bugs &amp; Daffy Get a Job.&quot;
There's Been A Lot Of Looney Tunes Drama Lately, And As A Big Fan, I Have Some Feelings
Ellen Pompeo in Grey&#039;s Season 19
The Extraordinary And Yet Practical Advice Shonda Rhimes Gave Ellen Pompeo That’s Stuck With Her (And She Recounted On The View)
Tony Stark speaking to Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 2
Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About The Russo Brothers Saying ‘There’s Nobody’ But Robert Downey Jr Who Could Play Doctor Doom