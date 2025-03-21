American Dad Is Reportedly Leaving TBS, But It's Actually Great News

American Dad has been on television for a long time, and change is bound to come when that happens. The series has shifted to being less political after its early seasons, and now it's going full circle with a big change to its home network. Yes, the animated series is reportedly leaving TBS soon, but it's great news as reports say it's headed to a larger network.

The show will end its run during the 2025 TV schedule on TBS and is shifting over to Fox, according to reports. I'm pretty thrilled to hear that news as a fan, especially after learning some of the alleged details behind this deal.

American Dad Will Reportedly Head Back To Fox For Season 20 And Beyond

According to Deadline, American Dad will reportedly shift from TBS to Fox for Season 20 and beyond. While the news is not official, and the network's reps didn't comment on the matter, it's allegedly for multiple seasons and will ensure that the Smith family is back on its original network for some time.

The news comes after years of TBS dropping original programs and worries on the internet that the Seth MacFarlane series would also be on the chopping block.

While the news remains unconfirmed, it seems the series will be safe for a while.

Why Fans Should Be Excited To See American Dad Return To Fox

While there may be a generation of viewers who grew up with American Dad on TBS, an old animation fan like me can attest having it back on Fox is a great thing. This will allow the network to tie it in with its long-running Animation Domination lineup, which includes The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Wouldn't it be great to get all those shows back together in one night?

Honestly, that may not be the goal Fox is aiming for, especially after moving Family Guy to Wednesday nights last year. Perhaps the bigger win is that first-run new episodes of American Dad will be available with a Hulu subscription. That would effectively make the streaming platform the place to be for Adult Animation.

Returning to network television can only help American Dad as well, as it traditionally pulls in a larger viewership than cable networks. I can only imagine the ratings if we finally get the proper Family Guy crossover fans have been curious about for years. Personally, I'm just happy to see it'll likely have a future on television, and I hope Seth MacFarlane can work on getting The Orville another season next.

Keep an eye out for updates on American Dad and when we officially learn about its new home and future on television. CinemaBlend will continue praising the show in the meantime and spinning that album that dropped last year on repeat.