American Dad Is Reportedly Leaving TBS, But It's Actually Great News
I don't think fans can be mad about this.
American Dad has been on television for a long time, and change is bound to come when that happens. The series has shifted to being less political after its early seasons, and now it's going full circle with a big change to its home network. Yes, the animated series is reportedly leaving TBS soon, but it's great news as reports say it's headed to a larger network.
The show will end its run during the 2025 TV schedule on TBS and is shifting over to Fox, according to reports. I'm pretty thrilled to hear that news as a fan, especially after learning some of the alleged details behind this deal.
American Dad Will Reportedly Head Back To Fox For Season 20 And Beyond
According to Deadline, American Dad will reportedly shift from TBS to Fox for Season 20 and beyond. While the news is not official, and the network's reps didn't comment on the matter, it's allegedly for multiple seasons and will ensure that the Smith family is back on its original network for some time.
The news comes after years of TBS dropping original programs and worries on the internet that the Seth MacFarlane series would also be on the chopping block.
While the news remains unconfirmed, it seems the series will be safe for a while.
Why Fans Should Be Excited To See American Dad Return To Fox
While there may be a generation of viewers who grew up with American Dad on TBS, an old animation fan like me can attest having it back on Fox is a great thing. This will allow the network to tie it in with its long-running Animation Domination lineup, which includes The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Wouldn't it be great to get all those shows back together in one night?
Honestly, that may not be the goal Fox is aiming for, especially after moving Family Guy to Wednesday nights last year. Perhaps the bigger win is that first-run new episodes of American Dad will be available with a Hulu subscription. That would effectively make the streaming platform the place to be for Adult Animation.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Get all the animated fun your heart can handle with ad-supported and ad-free options for Hulu. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.
Returning to network television can only help American Dad as well, as it traditionally pulls in a larger viewership than cable networks. I can only imagine the ratings if we finally get the proper Family Guy crossover fans have been curious about for years. Personally, I'm just happy to see it'll likely have a future on television, and I hope Seth MacFarlane can work on getting The Orville another season next.
Keep an eye out for updates on American Dad and when we officially learn about its new home and future on television. CinemaBlend will continue praising the show in the meantime and spinning that album that dropped last year on repeat.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
32 Ridiculous Things David Letterman Did A Top 10 About
The Funny Way Friends’ Monica Geller Had An Impact On Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Real-Life Vacation Habits