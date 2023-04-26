American Horror Story Vet Patti LuPone Had Strong Words For Kim Kardashian After Reveal She's Starring In Season 12

The twelfth season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is on the way, but as per usual with the series, not a ton of details are available ahead of time. With no premiere date yet announced, however, there is still one reveal that has had people talking: reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian will be co-lead of the new season . Fans had a lot to say after the initial announcement; now former AHS star Patti LuPone had strong words of her own… and they weren’t “Congratulations, Kim.”

The Broadway legend brought her talents to Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series in Season 3 and Season 11, as well as Pose and Hollywood, putting her on the list of actors who’ve worked in multiple Ryan Murphy shows . As such, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Patti LuPone had some strong feelings about the news of Kim Kardashian being announced as co-lead of AHS Season 12 alongside Emma Roberts.

She shared those feelings when she was a guest on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live during the “Do! They! Give A Damn!?” segment that revealed that she does indeed give a damn about this. She immediately said “Yes I do!” when Cohen asked if she gave a damn, and then “No I don’t!” when he asked if she doesn’t like it. She didn’t mince words with the host asked her why:

[Taking roles away] from actors! Excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.

Now, Patti LuPone’s message about Kim Kardashian joining American Horror Story already seemed passionate when she pointed out that the reality star is taking on a role that would normally be performed by somebody with more scripted experience, even if you don’t understand the “Mrs. Worthington” reference.

If you did understand it or (like me) immediately looked it up to see what she could have meant, then you now know that “Mrs. Worthington” is a song with the repeated line of “Don’t put your daughter on the stage” and the overall message that some people aren’t meant for an acting career even if they desire it. The reference might have been better fit for Kris Jenner as Mrs. Worthington, but I’d say that it’s a pretty harsh burn… now that I know what the song is!

In fact, Patti LuPone’s passion on the subject seemed to be contagious, because fellow Watch What Happens Live guest John Leguizamo jumped on board, saying:

Whatever she said, I double the emotion!

All things considered, it was a relatively brief moment of Patti LuPone sharing her thoughts on Kim Kardashian joining the cast of American Horror Story, but I’d be lying if I said that I haven’t already watched it more than once. Check the full “Do! They! Give A Damn!?” segment below:

This isn’t the first time that American Horror Story has cast somebody not exactly known for work in scripted television or film. Lady Gaga joined the franchise well before she was established as an actress and went on to win a Golden Globe for her work in 2016. That’s not to say that Kim Kardashian will follow in Lady Gaga’s footsteps, but at least it’s not unprecedented for a Ryan Murphy show to cast unexpected stars. The AHS fans who flooded the comments on Kardashian’s Instagram announcement don’t seem optimistic!