American Horror Story Season 12: What We Know About The FX Series' New Season

Many of the longest-running TV shows in recent memory also happen to be considered some of the best horror TV shows of all time. One of the all-time longest-running of the bunch is Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s twisted, Emmy-winning series, American Horror Story, which is about to give its competition a run for their money by entering horned-head first into Season 12.

Perhaps the key as to why this acclaimed anthology TV show — which is also one of the best horror TV shows streaming on Hulu — has captivated audiences obsessed with all things mystical and macabre for so long is that each season tells a different story with a brand new setting, cast of characters, a distinct tone, and (most importantly) a creepy new theme. Learn all that we know about the theme for American Horror Story Season 12 — as well as the new and familiar faces appearing in the cast and who is running things from behind the scenes — in our guide below.

The forthcoming existence of American Horror Story Season 12 has been a confirmed fact since FX renewed the series for another three years back in 2020, as Variety reported in January of that year. According to a brief teaser video shared to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram (more on why it came from her account later), the new season will premiere on FX and become available to stream with a Hulu subscription sometime in Summer 2023.

This already sets the new season apart from previous installments, which have typically premiered just in time for the Halloween season, in October. Keep your eyes on our 2023 TV schedule to see exactly what day this summer the new season is set to premiere.

Kim Kardashian Joins The American Horror Story Season 12 Cast

One of the most distinct and alluring elements of American Horror Story is its extensive ensemble of talented, A-list actors that seems to grow larger with each season (sans the years in which some veterans were off doing other things before returning later — such as Zachary Quinto, who reappeared in the American Horror Story: NYC cast last year). Only a mere handful of actors have been confirmed to star in the upcoming season, but perhaps the most exciting addition is Kim Kardashian, whose previous acting credits include 2008’s Disaster Movie, Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and the PAW Patrol: The Movie voice cast, most notably.

The reality TV star, entrepreneur, and social media mogul confirmed in her aforementioned Instagram video, that she would be the co-lead of American Horror Story Season 12, alongside Emma Roberts. The actor (also known for the fourth installment of the Scream movies) has been part of the AHS family, on and off, since the third season and also was a regular on Murphy’s more comedic, short-lived horror series, Scream Queens. The first one to join the new cast was Matt Czuchry, which was reported by THR not long after the cancellation of acclaimed medical drama The Resident, on which he played Conrad Hawkins.

American Horror Story Season 12 Is Based On An Original Novel

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram video also revealed that the full title for Season 12 is American Horror Story: Delicate. The subtitle — which has been tradition since the sophomore run, American Horror Story: Asylum — borrows from the upcoming novel that inspired it, Delicate Condition, which has drawn comparison to one of the greatest horror movies ever made, Rosemary’s Baby. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book follows a woman who believes that someone or something is trying to prevent her pregnancy from happening.

This marks the first time that a season of AHS has been directly based on an original piece of source material. However, the show has been known to borrow from certain works of fiction —with the ninth season paying homage to many classic ‘80s slashers — and even true crime, as seen by all the real-life serial killers that either inspired characters or were actually portrayed in some episodes. Fans will be able to get an early taste of what to expect from Season 12 when Delicate Condition hits the shelves in August 2023.

Halley Feiffer Is The Season 12 Showrunner

With Kardashian joining the AHS family and an original novel inspiring the story, Delicate is going to be a season of many firsts. Among them is the news that — as The Hollywood Reporter article providing exclusive details about Season 12 also mentions — one person will serve as the lead creative force this time. However, instead of Murphy or Falchuk, the showrunner is Halley Feiffer.

Feiffer has been an actor since the early 2000s — having appeared in films like The Squid and the Whale and on TV shows like The Good Wife — but first broke out as a writer with the 2013 comedy He’s Way More Famous Than You, which she also co-wrote and co-starred in with Ryan Spahn. After she and Spahn created their own comedy series, What’s Your Emergency, in 2016, she found work writing for shows like Mozart in the Jungle and SMILF before landing her first collaboration with Murphy as a writer for Season 3 of American Crime Story. She was also a consulting producer for the inventive, star-studded Apple TV+ anthology dramedy, Roar.

Ryan Murphy And Brad Falchuk Return As Executive Producers

Fans of Murphy and Falchuk need not worry, as they are still very much involved with AHS Season 12 from behind the scenes. As the same THR article detailing Feiffer’s pivotal role this season mentions, the series’ creators are returning to serve alongside her as executive producers.

The prolific duo behind many other hit TV shows — that range from light and fun like Glee to dark and reality-based like Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — also have plenty of other interesting projects in the pipeline. For instance, according to Deadline, the premiere season of American Sports Story — which will dramatize the life of former NFL star and convicted murderer, Aaron Hernandez — is in the works.

By the time we receive a definitive answer as to when American Horror Story Season 12 will premiere on FX, the cast will grow larger and the scares and suspense we have come to expect will become more clear. Until then, we will keep our eyes peeled to provide you with updates.