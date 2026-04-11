Why American Idol’s Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Care If She Gets Booed For Giving Contestants ‘Constructive Criticism’

American Idol’s ninth season on ABC (and 24th overall) is beginning to wind down with the recent start of the live shows amid the 2026 TV schedule, and the fans have been quite vocal. Not only did they shatter voting records, but those in the crowd have made sure that they’re heard as well. That's particularly true when it comes to judge Carrie Underwood, who has been sharing brutally honest thoughts with contestants and bringing in a lot of boos in the process. However, Underwood doesn’t care about the blowback.

If anyone on Idol knows what it takes to win, it’s a judge who's also been that winner. Underwood is one of the most famous American Idol contestants, as she won Season 4 back in 2005. She's been on the other side of the judges’ table, and I could imagine that's partially why she has been so harsh with feedback. When Underwood appeared on the American Idol Official Podcast with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, host Danielle Fishel brought up how she gave some “constructive criticism” about moments that were magical and moments that weren’t as good and got booed yet again. Underwood just had three simple words to say about it all:

I don’t care!

Underwood previously took to social media to address the boos she’s gotte, revealing on X in early March that she got “booed A LOT” during Hollywood Week and, at that point, she also said she didn’t care. Her fellow judges have come to her defense, but it seems this all just comes with the territory. With Underwood having the experience she does, it makes sense for her to be a little harsher and have more critiques. However, during her appearance on the podcast, the "Before He Cheats" singer shared an even deeper explanation for her approach:

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I can't lie, I'm a terrible liar…. As a fan of the show, if there was ever somebody that kind of had an off night and everybody's like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so great.' I'm sitting at home being like, 'What? Liars!' You want them to pay attention to those things going forward…. They're obviously talented or they wouldn't be here right now.

From the outside looking in, it seems quite tough being in the position Underwood, Bryan and Richie are in. American Idol continues to be watched by millions over two decades after its premiere on Fox, and viewers still seem to be quite invested in the contestants and the feedback they receive. Naturally, though, there are going to be times when a judge disagrees with how a performance played out and, again, having the experience they have, they just want to do right by the contestant to make sure they're receiving good feedback. I really appreciate just how candid Underwood is in driving that point home.

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Catch up on American Idol's latest season now using a Disney+ subscription. A plan starts at $11.99 a month, with the first tier being the ad-supported plan. Also, go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. Or customers can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

Carrie Underwood joined American Idol last season as a judge, replacing Katy Perry, who departed at the end of Season 7 to focus on her music. Her inclusion on the show coincided with the 20th anniversary of her win, and, unsurprisingly, she was pretty nostalgic when she stepped back into the Idol world. She still seems to be loving it, even with all the boos.

I wouldn't be surprised if Underwood dished out more constructive criticism on Idol and, with that, there may also be more boos from the crowd. At the very least, kudos to Underwood for her honesty and thick skin.

New episodes of American Idol air live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and are streamable with a Disney+ subscription.