Keith Urban Gave Fellow Country Singer Lainey Wilson Some Blunt Advice When She Complained About Being On The Road

Keith Urban had plenty of good advice for up-and-coming country music singers on The Road — the CBS singing competition from Taylor Sheridan that Urban hosted alongside Blake Shelton — but apparently that’s not the only time he’s doling out gems to fellow artists. We saw how he’s a force to be reckoned with on the new singing competition, and Lainey Wilson recently revealed she got some blunt advice from Urban once after she complained about a brutal touring schedule.

Lainey Wilson has been seemingly unstoppable over the past few years, winning dozens of awards, including ACMs, CMAs and even a Grammy. She’s hosted the CMA Awards, appeared on Yellowstone and made her feature acting debut on the 2026 movie calendar in the Colleen Hoover book-to-screen adaptation of Reminders of Him. That’s not to mention her actual music and touring, and she spoke on the No Filter podcast about the time she told Keith Urban how exhausted she was:

I ran into him and I was so tired. I had been on the road, I think we played 180-something shows that year. And I saw him, and I was telling him, I was just like, 'I'm tired.' And he was like, ‘No whining on the yacht.’ And I was like, 'Keith, you better get up out my face with that.'

Now, Wilson may not have wanted to hear that piece of advice at that moment, but the message definitely stuck with her. Basically that sounds like Keith Urban’s way of reminding her what a privilege it is to be able to play music for a living. Wilson is getting opportunities most people will only dream about, so there’s no room for complaining.

Keith Urban’s whining warning wasn’t the only wise words he’s had for Lainey Wilson over the years, either. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer said:

Keith Urban has been one of those guys for me. He told me not long ago, he's like, 'It's better to maintain balance than always be trying to achieve it.' To me, that means figure out what works for you. Have work-life balance and don't lose that, because once you do and you're kinda lopsided, then it's hard to get back.

Work-life balance is a struggle for a lot of people, as is taking the good things in our lives for granted. Keith Urban definitely hasn’t always had it easy, particularly lately with his divorce from Nicole Kidman after 20 years together.

The Road (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) was filmed a few months before the couple went public with their breakup, and fans thought Urban might have been singing about Kidman when he performed “Messed Up as Me,” about a couple in a turbulent relationship, and “Straight Line,” about wanting to escape from a “soul-sucking” situation.

There may be no whining allowed on the yacht, but Lainey Wilson should take note that singing about your troubles is highly recommended.