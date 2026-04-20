Keith Urban Gave Fellow Country Singer Lainey Wilson Some Blunt Advice When She Complained About Being On The Road
He's a straight-shooter.
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Keith Urban had plenty of good advice for up-and-coming country music singers on The Road — the CBS singing competition from Taylor Sheridan that Urban hosted alongside Blake Shelton — but apparently that’s not the only time he’s doling out gems to fellow artists. We saw how he’s a force to be reckoned with on the new singing competition, and Lainey Wilson recently revealed she got some blunt advice from Urban once after she complained about a brutal touring schedule.
Lainey Wilson has been seemingly unstoppable over the past few years, winning dozens of awards, including ACMs, CMAs and even a Grammy. She’s hosted the CMA Awards, appeared on Yellowstone and made her feature acting debut on the 2026 movie calendar in the Colleen Hoover book-to-screen adaptation of Reminders of Him. That’s not to mention her actual music and touring, and she spoke on the No Filter podcast about the time she told Keith Urban how exhausted she was:
Now, Wilson may not have wanted to hear that piece of advice at that moment, but the message definitely stuck with her. Basically that sounds like Keith Urban’s way of reminding her what a privilege it is to be able to play music for a living. Wilson is getting opportunities most people will only dream about, so there’s no room for complaining.
Keith Urban’s whining warning wasn’t the only wise words he’s had for Lainey Wilson over the years, either. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer said:
Work-life balance is a struggle for a lot of people, as is taking the good things in our lives for granted. Keith Urban definitely hasn’t always had it easy, particularly lately with his divorce from Nicole Kidman after 20 years together.
The Road (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) was filmed a few months before the couple went public with their breakup, and fans thought Urban might have been singing about Kidman when he performed “Messed Up as Me,” about a couple in a turbulent relationship, and “Straight Line,” about wanting to escape from a “soul-sucking” situation.
There may be no whining allowed on the yacht, but Lainey Wilson should take note that singing about your troubles is highly recommended.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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