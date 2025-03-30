‘It’s Been 20 Years Of My Life’ American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Reflects On History Show Taking First Big Hiatus, And Why He Signed On For Another TV Show In The Meantime

News
By published

He's just too used to staying busy, I guess.

Mike Wolfe in grey shirt talking to camera in shop in American Pickers
(Image credit: History)

Since it began in 2010, American Pickers has become one of the most dependable reality TV shows on the air, and the artifact-seeking series will reach and top 400 episodes when Season 27 arrives. Host Mike Wolfe has been at the forefront the entire time, with Frank Fritz co-hosting for the bulk of those years until his firing in 2021 and eventual death in December 2024. The show’s consistent production cycle will soon come to an end, at least temporarily.

American Pickers’ cast and crew are set to enjoy their first big filming hiatus since the show kicked off all those years ago, and it sounds like something that was well-earned. Speaking with People, Wolfe addressed the upcoming break, which is set to kick off in the summer after Pickers wraps filming its twenty-seventh season (which will likely arrive later during the 2025 TV schedule). Here’s how the host put it:

We haven't done that in 15 years, so that's going to feel good. For 15 years, we have just been going and going and going. . . . I think we're going to have at least four or five months off, so it's going to be good.

If anyone can tell me the quickest way to guarantee a four- or five-month break from work without any permanent damage or loss of income, please reach out. Just don't tell my bosses first.

While it doesn't sound like American Pickers is going on break because its on-screen talent is too exhausted to go on, Mike Wolfe did acknowledge that he's not a spring chicken. But while some might have expected him to slow down at this point in his career, he addressed that getting older has made him open up to taking on projects outside of his comfort zone. In his words:

It's been 20 years of my life, American Pickers has been. And so now kind of slowing down into it, I'm reflecting a lot, like so many people do my age. That's why really it's a celebration of me turning 60 and I'm like, I'm doing this. You want to do another show? I'm doing another show. You want me to have a part in the scripted project? I'm doing it. I'm excited about the next chapter of everything.

That's right. Wolfe, who previously cameoed in an episode of NCIS, took a few acting lessons from Billy Zane for the new action-western Day of Reckoning, which was released on March 28, co-starring Zach Roerig and Wolfe's own girlfriend Letitia Cline. And it was just earlier in that same month when History Channel announced its newest unscripted series to be headed up by the Pickers. mainstay.

Mike Wolfe Talks New Show History's Greatest Picks

While it's not clear when fans can expect to see Mike Wolfe in another show with the base word "Pick" in the title, it seems like he was more eager to say yes to this project now than he would have been had the offer come up earlier in his career. In fact, he says that he's been asked about plenty of other projects that he inevitably turned down, with the justification that he was "overwhelmed" with American Pickers.

Of course, the new show does have somewhat similar DNA to Wolfe's core series, with segments that focus on specific artifacts from the recent and distant past, which does help to keep things centered. Wolfe talked about agreeing to the new project, and why fans can expect, saying:

They asked me to do another show, and I felt that it was on brand in regards to what I've been doing with them for the last 15 years. And so I was like, 'Hell yeah, let's do this!' . . . . In one hour, we're going to cover four different stories, so it is about picking. It's about discovery of things, but the bottom line is, it's very story-based, like my show is.

We can assume that at least some of the producers behind the scenes of American Pickers are hard at work setting up the next wave of finds, even if some of the show's segments aren't planned out far in advance.

In the meantime, while waiting for Season 27 to arrive, past episodes of American Pickers can be streamed with a Hulu subscription (5 seasons), a Netflix subscription (1 season), an Amazon Prime subscription (2 seasons), on Pluto TV (3 seasons) or the Roku Channel (8 seasons).

Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Candace Cameron Bure on The Masked Singer.

‘What Is This Crazy Show?’ Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About How Late Co-Star Bob Saget Impacted Her Decision To Join The Masked Singer
Will Smith talks to Ashley Banks during her music practice at school in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.

After Going Viral With Will Smith On TikTok, Fresh Prince’s Tatyana Ali Reveals The ‘Greatest’ Advice He’s Ever Given Her
Jesse Garcia in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip and Christopher Nolan talking about Tenet.

I Had To Ask Jesse Garcia About Filming Christopher Nolan's New Film The Odyssey, And I Was Not Disappointed: 'It's A Very Unique Experience'
See more latest
Most Popular
Jesse Garcia in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip and Christopher Nolan talking about Tenet.
I Had To Ask Jesse Garcia About Filming Christopher Nolan's New Film The Odyssey, And I Was Not Disappointed: 'It's A Very Unique Experience'
Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) looks ahead on The Recruit
The Recruit Has Been Canceled, But Noah Centineo Got Refreshingly (And Frustratingly) Candid About Why So Many Netflix Shows Get Axed
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney stare each other down in front of the ocean in Anyone But You.
Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Hung Out After She Canceled Her Wedding, And An Insider Weighs In On What’s Going On Between The Two
Candace Cameron Bure on The Masked Singer.
‘What Is This Crazy Show?’ Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About How Late Co-Star Bob Saget Impacted Her Decision To Join The Masked Singer
Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd in Death of a Unicorn
Jenna Ortega Roasting Paul Rudd Over His Sexiest Man Alive Honor During Death Of A Unicorn Interview Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I’m Loving It
Will Smith talks to Ashley Banks during her music practice at school in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.
After Going Viral With Will Smith On TikTok, Fresh Prince’s Tatyana Ali Reveals The ‘Greatest’ Advice He’s Ever Given Her
Logan (Hugh Jackman) stands in the TVA in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine, while Charles Xavier tries to refute Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman Have Been Handing Off A Marvel Record, And The Avengers 5 Casting Reveal Ups The Ante Again
Katherine Heigl and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Katherine Heigl's Story About Trying To Not Get Denny Killed Off On Grey's Anatomy Went Viral On TikTok, And Fans Are Still Not Over It: ‘The End Game Sorry’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talking on Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan
A Charity Head Honcho Says An Event Was Completely Ruined Thanks To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: ‘We Cannot Be An Extension Of The Sussexes.’
Sidney Poitier and Eddie Murphy side-by-side photo.
Eddie Murphy Reveals The Role Sidney Poitier Bluntly Told Him Not To Take: ‘You Are Not Denzel, And You Are Not Morgan’